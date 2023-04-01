Home page World

From: Maibrit Schueltken

In Australia, a man has dug up a huge gold nugget – a sensational find. Gold expert Darren Kamp can hardly believe it.

Melbourne – Something you usually only see in films: a hobby gold digger from the Victoria Goldfields region, northwest of Melbourne, Australia, found a rock weighing 4.6 kilograms that contained 2.6 kilograms of gold. The total value: 160,000 US dollars. A spectacular discovery that he made thanks to a state-of-the-art metal detector.

Australia: gold expert Darren Kamp enthusiastic about the find

The finder, who wishes to remain anonymous, took his nugget to Darren Kamp’s shop, Lucky Strike Gold, in Geelong. Opposite of BBC said Kamp, who ended up buying the gold nugget, he couldn’t believe his eyes. It’s the biggest he’s ever seen in his 43-year career. “I was just overwhelmed. This is a unique find,” Kamp marveled.

Kamp is used to being presented with all sorts of ordinary stones or even fake gold. That’s why he was initially unimpressed when the amateur gold digger entered his shop – until he pulled the huge gold nugget out of his backpack. “Do you think it’s worth $10,000?” the gold expert recapitulated the sales pitch for the BBC. “Try it with $100,000,” was his reaction. And even then, Kamp hadn’t reached high enough.

After finding: Unexpected gold rush for the hobby gold digger in Australia

The gold expert reported that the man was very happy about his find and the deal with Kamp. Suddenly his hobby made him a rich man. With the sudden money, the lucky guy wanted to give his wife a few gifts.

Gold was repeatedly found in the Victoria Goldfields as early as the 1850s and 1860s – it was the Australian gold rush. According to experts, the country still has the largest gold reserves in the world. (Maibrit Schueltken)

