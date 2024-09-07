Hobbies | What makes you sacrifice your free time for your own and other children’s hobbies? Two parents tell

In his free time, Jukka-Pekka Tuomanen coaches football for boys born in 2016 and 2018.

There are half a million volunteers in Finland who run sports activities for children and young people. Two parents tell us what it’s like to coach alongside a day job. And how does the feedback from demanding parents feel?

Juncle Pekka Tuomanen eager little football players are scurrying around. KaaPo’s boys born in 2018 are training on the Kaarina field.

Coach Tuomanen divides the players into two lines. Next, the plan is to aim for the ball kicked by Tuomanen in pairs.