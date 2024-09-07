Saturday, September 7, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hobbies | What makes you sacrifice your free time for your own and other children’s hobbies? Two parents tell

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 7, 2024
in World Europe
0
Hobbies | What makes you sacrifice your free time for your own and other children’s hobbies? Two parents tell
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

In his free time, Jukka-Pekka Tuomanen coaches football for boys born in 2016 and 2018. Picture: Ville-Veikko Kaakinen / HS

There are half a million volunteers in Finland who run sports activities for children and young people. Two parents tell us what it’s like to coach alongside a day job. And how does the feedback from demanding parents feel?

Juncle Pekka Tuomanen eager little football players are scurrying around. KaaPo’s boys born in 2018 are training on the Kaarina field.

Coach Tuomanen divides the players into two lines. Next, the plan is to aim for the ball kicked by Tuomanen in pairs.

#Hobbies #sacrifice #free #time #childrens #hobbies #parents

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]