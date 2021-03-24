Hobbies The video shows how a puzzle of 54,000 pieces is completed in Germany

It took four and a half months to assemble the puzzle.

No it is probably unclear that Peter Schubert loves puzzles. He estimates that he has joined together about 430,000 pieces over 16 years.

In mid-March, the German Schubert, who calls himself the “King of Puzzles,” completed a four-and-a-half-month effort, a puzzle of 54,000 pieces. It took several hours to assemble every day.

According to Schubert, a puzzle called Travel Around Art is the largest in the world. A video on assembling the puzzle can be viewed in the context of this article.

Why making puzzles fascinating? Schubert has a clear answer to that question.

“I find it exciting, I get adrenaline from it. I am happy when I get it [kuvan] completed, as it also receives a certain degree of recognition. “