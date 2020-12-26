Hobbies Simo Matikainen bathes in a chest freezer in icy water in the morning and evenings and recommends it to everyone – “Loved ones have said that I have become more comfortable”

Matikainen believes that daily cold exposure has contributed to the fact that he is more social and calm today and a better father.

Morning routine starts at 5.15. Up from the bed and directly into the freezer coffin in 0-1 degree water.

Simo Matikainen bathes in Nurmijärvi in ​​his backyard in a freezer coffin in the morning and evening to become more comfortable.

Bathing is especially important on mornings when the cold water is not attractive at all or the weather is particularly bad. That’s when Matikainen knows that it does an exceptionally good thing for the mind.

In Matikainen’s opinion, no weather is bad anymore. Horizontally sizzling fluttering flakes are also a “nice and fresh breath of nature”.

Matikainen changes the coffin water every two weeks. The main socket switch is off whenever Matikainen goes in the bath.­

Two years ago, Matikainen bought a coffin freezer at a few dozen online flea markets.

He hoped it would allow year-round avant-garde swimming – and it did.

In order for the water to remain inside the chest freezer, its seams had to be insulated. There is not much electricity for fun, as the freezer only needs to be on once a week overnight in summer, less often in winter to keep the water cold.

Matikainen changes the water every couple of weeks with a garden hose, new water comes from the borehole next door.

Often Matikainen dips his head in cold water for a few more seconds.­

Let’s head In Nurmijärvi, in the yard of a detached house, a man pushing a freezer into icy water raises one big question: why?

Matikainen feels changed as a person due to a cold exposure routine.

He began to focus in the water on conscious and deep breathing, on controlling his own mind, and quickly learned away from a panic-like dip.

“When you learn to control your mind in cold water, you can use it in other life situations as well. And deal with other fears in the same way: calm down, catch your mind and not let it take you away. ”

Matikainen gives an example: in the past, all social situations scared and nervous him, but nowadays it is easier for him to meet people. He has the tools to manage excitement.

“People close by have told me I have become more comfortable. I find myself happier and more positive. ”

At the age of 45, the father of six children has many relatives. Some of the children have already moved out of the home.

“Nowadays, I am better able to be present with my children and stop for a moment. Sometimes I regret that this should have come to mind 15 years ago. ”

Previously, Matikainen says that he was withdrawn, in his own circumstances, shy and avoided social situations. He focused more on his own stuff and lived in his own circumstances. Now she says she can listen to her children and be calmer.

“I might as well talk to strangers these days. It’s really fun when you have a completely open mind. Positivity will certainly stick better than the coronavirus. ”

The chest freezer is only on at most once a week for 6-7 hours. The mains switch is off.­

Oven Island winter swimming club Sonja Virtanen is on the same lines as Matikainen: cold exposure has a positive effect on the mind.

Cold water has also been reported to improve sleep and resistance and enhance muscle recovery. In addition, cold water has been reported to relieve inflammation in muscles and joints, for example, by increasing local blood circulation.

Virtanen himself has back problems, but does not feel that the cold water has helped with physical problems. Instead, the mood repeatedly has a calming effect.

“I live in Kallio, from where I walk to Uunisaari, go to the sea cold without a sauna and walk back. Nature and calm are that thing, ”says Virtanen.

The moment of cold exposure lasts a few minutes in the morning and evening.­

Chest freezer with the help of Matikainen moved his hobbies to his backyard and all year round.

To his surprise, Matikainen has found other people around the world on social media, including Instagram, who use a chest freezer for cold water exposure.

“There are people all over the globe, even in Hawaii. There are different freezer pictures every week. I wonder if there are no others in Finland. ”

In addition to bathing, Matikainen, who does construction and forestry work in his own company, goes climbing many times a week.

He dreams of a ski hike in Lapland. During the summer, Matikainen enjoys roller skating while pulling a car tire in a harness.

“I demonstrated with it that I would pull the back. After that, the cold water and sauna equipment feel really great. ”

After years of cold exposure, Matikainen’s toes no longer freeze. Even in the mushroom forest, he walks barefoot in the autumn, it strengthens the muscles of the legs and ankles and eliminates back pain, Matikainen says.

After an icy bath, Matikainen stretches on his terrace.­

In the cold in the water Matikainen spends a few minutes at a time.

The usual “harsh deer hill” bath called Matikainen is known as the Christmas holidays. There is no need to create an extra atmosphere with candles, for example.

Matikainen reminds that when thinking about the promises of the new year, it is worth keeping in mind cold exposure.

“If there is no possibility of a chest freezer, then I recommend dipping in cold water in the sea or lake. He only does it differently than ever before, meets his own fears and focuses on breathing and calming down. ”