There is no debate when pointing out that the Monterrey fans are the best in Mexican soccer and as an example, this Saturday, January 21, 2023, a great precedent was once again embodied in the Nuevo León fans.
At the same time (5:00 p.m.), they appeared at their respective homes, the Monterrey Football Club on the corresponding matchday 3 of the Clausura 2023 tournament received Atlético de San Luis at the BBVA Stadium, while Tigres Femenil did the same when playing a friendly match against Bayern Munich Women at the University Stadium where they gathered more than 75 thousand fans.
In the ‘Steel Giant’ the official figure announced by the Monterrey Football Club was 40 thousand 162 fans; while the international duel for the Amazon Cup between Tigres Femenil and the representative of Bayern Munich had an attendance of 34,964 fanswhich exceeds a large part of the admission to stadiums in Liga MX as Women’s League.
The presentation of the current women’s soccer champions in Mexico generated a lot of expectation that hours before the game there were long lines at the ticket offices of the University Stadium, even the upper ring was opened so that the fans could enter.
