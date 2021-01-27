Hobbies Ombudsman for Children: “All restrictions must take into account the best interests of the child”

According to Elina Pekkarinen, the Ombudsman for Children, restrictions on children’s hobbies have unequalized children across Finland.

Ombudsman for Children Elina Pekkarinen according to which the best interests of the child have not been adequately assessed when restrictions have been imposed due to the corona pandemic. According to him, the situation has in many ways been unequal and unfair to children. Children and young people in particular have been affected by the epidemic and restrictions in every possible way.

“Starting with attending school and ending with how families can and how they can spend their free time. Yes, this time has had a holistic effect on children’s daily lives. ”

Ombudsman for Children Elina Pekkarinen.­

Restrictions on the spread of coronary infections in the metropolitan area have had a significant impact on children and young people over the last two months. Municipal sports facilities have been closed and the use of private facilities has been recommended to be avoided.

Pekkarisen according to the government, the intention has been good when restrictions have been targeted by regions, so that restrictions do not have to be enforced in areas where the situation has not been threatening. In Eastern Finland, for example, with the exception of last spring, children may not have had to face restrictions. But the situation has in practice led to an unequal situation between children.

“Restrictions on exercise and sport put children in an unequal position in terms of coaching and training. The situation is unfortunate, especially if there is a willingness to develop in the hobby. There are different inequalities within groups of children. Families who have the wealth to use private leisure facilities are in a different position, ”says Pekkarinen.

There are also differences between species, he points out. For example, riding has no problems unlike, say, gymnastics or swimming.

“It is worth remembering that the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child gives all children the right to leisure and recreation. Guided hobbies are an important part of leisure time and are also related to the child’s right to develop. ”

The child rights have recently wiped the table.

“The situation is difficult from a legal point of view, when different rights have to be weighed against each other.”

Pekkarinen does not want to criticize health authorities in their work. According to him, care should be taken that restrictions are not unreasonably unequal or contrary to citizens’ sense of justice.

In this situation, for example, do you think that the rights of the child have not been realized in the Helsinki metropolitan area?

“I would say we should be sensitive to the best interests of the child when restrictions are put in place. That assessment has not been carried out sufficiently nationally or regionally. Any restrictive measures shall take into account the best interests of the child and shall be such as to least restrict the rights of the child and to cause the least harm to the best interests of the child. “

“The crisis situation has shown that there is no routine in Finland to assess the rights and interests of the child. We lack the processes and tools to make an assessment, even in a crisis situation, as a matter of urgency. This time has shown it. Relying on the urgency, the best interests of the child have not been assessed. ”

According to Pekkarinen, it is no longer possible to appeal to hurry after the current situation has been known for ten months.

On Monday At the press conference of the Department of Health and Welfare THL and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, the line was raised that other measures in accordance with communicable disease legislation should be decided before restrictions are imposed on children and young people.

“Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko has, in my view, emphasized since the autumn that blocking the activities of children and young people should be a last resort. “

Recently, however, hobby restrictions have not been a last resort.

“Unfortunately not.”

Pekkarinen wants to remind all parties involved in the impact assessment of children, “when making any decisions that affect children and young people”.

“It is now unfortunate that decisions have been made that affect the majority population but are particularly targeted at children and young people. Quite often in our society, children and young people remain under-respondents. Children do not vote or rise in rebellion but symptomatic in many other ways. Those symptoms can be costly. ”

The Ombudsman for Children issued in January opinion to the Parliamentary Committee on Social Affairs and Health on the Government’s proposal to Parliament to amend the Communicable Diseases Act. In his opinion, the Ombudsman for Children considered, inter alia, that the effects on children of restrictions on the use of facilities for clients and participants had not been adequately assessed.