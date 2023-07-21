Hobbies | Many children train intensively, some get exhausted: “Too many wish their child something from Lauri Markka”

The background of intensive hobby can be either the child’s own or the parent’s ambition.

Many have Finnish children and adolescents have an exercise hobby that they spend time on at least five days a week.

The older the children grow, the more active the training often becomes, says the specialist in orthopedics and traumatology at the Hus group’s New Children’s Hospital Juho-Antti Ahola.

According to international studies, exhaustion in children’s hobbies is becoming more common. Controlled movement, specialization in one sport and high goals are emphasized in the background of exhaustion.

According to Ahola, even in Finland, more children and young people are involved in supervised exercise and focus on only one sport at an earlier stage than before.

“Also, the goal orientation seems to have increased: many children are already aiming for the top or even becoming an adult athlete. From the point of view of the child’s well-being, it would be important that his free time is not spent only in one sport, but that it also includes other activities such as movement and play,” says Ahola.

Professor and docent of education at the University of Oulu Juha T. Hakala points out that children’s training sessions can reach up to 15–20 hours a week, which he says is definitely too much.

Hakala estimates that in the background of the child’s intensive training, there may also be a lot of the parent’s goal-orientedness.

“Too many parents hope for something from their child Lauri from Markka or thinks that, for example, the hobby of playing music is not worth it, unless you fully invest in it. It is often forgotten that a hobby could be just a source of good feeling in a child’s life. On the other hand, a parent may think that they didn’t get the opportunity to do something in the past and now offer it to their child. Then you don’t remember to ask the child or young person themselves if they think the same way,” says Hakala.

Ahola reminds that a child can get exhausted with any hobby. However, he believes that exhaustion is more common in guided physical activities, because they are tied to a calendar and also more physically demanding.

Ahola assesses that well-targeted training emphasizes the most popular ball games, such as soccer, ice hockey and floorball, and on the other hand also those sports where the world’s best athletes are under 20 years old.

“For example, in figure skating and gymnastics, you have to start professional training early if you want to reach the top. In many other sports, athletes can only be at their best when they are over 25 years old,” says Ahola.

Hakala, on the other hand, believes that the most investment is made in those hobbies in which the most money is also invested. An expensive hobby can have a higher threshold to stop, so that the investment already made does not go to waste.

Ahola says that according to research, hobbies that require very active training are often stopped in the teenage years. The most typical background is boredom.

“For example, a young person may develop other interests or become tired of the goal-oriented nature of training. If training has aimed to become a professional, at this age even more people start to think of other career options as well,” says Ahola.