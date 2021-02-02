Hobbies Instructions were given for group hobbies for children and young people: Groups must meet in the same configuration, a safety distance of two meters must be maintained

Junior and new guidelines for safe group activities for young people were issued today, Tuesday. It provides instructions on group size, group permanence, and close contacts.

Ministry of Education and Culture and the Department of Health and Welfare guidelines joins the government’s decision-in-principle published last week on an action plan for a coronavirus epidemic. With it, a three-tier model was introduced in the fight against the virus.

Read more: Government prepares for spread of virus variant: New restrictions planned for restaurants, decisions tightened for government

According to the new model, Finland now has one at the measure level, ie all measures in the spread phase must be fully implemented in all areas in the spread phase. The new guidelines for group hobbies mainly concern this level.

At the level one is not limited to group hobbies for those under 12 years of age. The guidelines therefore apply to groups of 12-18 year olds at level one.

The guidelines list the criteria for safe pursuit during a pandemic.

The first criterion is the permanence of the group composition. In group activities, it is important that the group always meets in the same configuration and avoids contact with other groups. Such contacts could arise, for example, at competition events or shows. Arranging these is not recommended.

The adults in the group as well as the coaches must also always be the same. Adults have no access to changing rooms and have to wear face masks.

The second criterion relates to the content of the activity. The risk of infection is greatest in team and contact sports involving close contacts. In these sports, it is possible to organize the exercises in such a way that close contacts do not occur. In groups over 12 years of age, a safety distance of two meters must be maintained between participants.

The size of the groups is the third criterion. For indoor hobbies, it would be a good idea to comply with the ten-person limit, at least where applicable. In large gyms, several groups of ten can work if there is no contact between the groups.

Now the published guidelines mainly concern indoor hobbies. If the area moves to level two according to the new model, the guidelines also apply to outdoor activities organized in delimited areas.

At measure level two, it may be recommended to temporarily suspend high-risk group activities. Where possible, operations may continue remotely.

At the measure level, the two guidelines also apply to groups under 12 years of age as a recommendation.

At level two, the goal is a rapid and strong reduction in contacts across the country. Dissemination activities will be introduced throughout the country.

In addition, new actions can be introduced. For example, the upper limit on assembly restrictions could be lowered and quarantine controls could be stepped up. As a last resort, the upper grades of primary school can move on to distance learning.

Level of action three means identifying exceptional circumstances, introducing contingency laws, and imposing restrictions on movement.