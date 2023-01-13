Saturday, January 14, 2023
Hobbies | Free hobbies continue in primary schools in Helsinki

January 13, 2023
The free activities organized after school days will start again in Helsinki primary schools next Monday.

Helsinki in primary schools 3.–9. the students of the classes get to choose what they like to do in the afternoons.

The activities of the Suomi model of hobby activities will continue from January 16 in all elementary schools in Helsinki.

There are more than thirty different hobbies organized at or near schools, for example climbing and visual arts. The offer is based on the wishes of the students, which have been clarified with the help of surveys.

Model the goal is to increase well-being and equality. With the help of the free hobby, even those children and young people whose guardians do not have the opportunity to support the child’s hobby, get to try different sports at a low threshold.

Project manager of youth services of the city of Helsinki Irma Sippola says in the city’s announcement that the goal is to find more children and young people who don’t already have hobbies to get involved in hobbies.

School days the future of the free hobby activities offered after is now secured. The operation of the Hobby Finland model is recorded in the Youth Act that entered into force at the beginning of the year.

