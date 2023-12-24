Hobbies | “Breaking away from everyday life and hustle and bustle” – the popularity of puzzles exploded during Christmas

Puzzles are bought either as a gift or to spend time together.

About puzzles has become a trendy hobby and a Christmas hit product. Adults in particular have discovered more and more things to do with puzzles this year.

Why are puzzles wanted right now?

“I think the popularity is fueled by the desire to escape from the hectic world around us – to do something in peace and focus”, the investor relations and communications manager of the shopping chain Tokmanni Maarit Mikkonen says.

Sales of adult-oriented puzzles with more than 500 pieces increased by 35 percentage points from last year at Tokmanni during the Christmas season.

Christmas-themed puzzles have also been popular: for example, children's author and cartoonist Mauri Kunnas sales of Christmas-themed 500- and 1,000-piece puzzles doubled compared to last year.

The puzzle also gives a good break from smart devices, Mikkonen adds.

Adults got excited about puzzles at the beginning of the corona pandemic. Now there has been a new spike in popularity. The range of puzzles has grown: the topics vary and the sizes of the games range from a hundred pieces to thousands of pieces.

There doesn't seem to be one biggest favorite.

“As long as the picture is interesting, beautiful and challenging enough,” Mikkonen describes.

Jyväskylä At the Harjun Paperi shop, puzzles have sold well during Christmas, says the shopkeeper Anne Toikkanen.

“Every day they are wrapped as gifts. In the corona year, the sales of puzzles really skyrocketed, there has never been a similar pace.”

The stationery store, which will be celebrating its 70th anniversary next year, sold mainly children's puzzles before the corona pandemic, but since then the selection has been considerably expanded for adults.

A thousand pala's games are the most sold at Harjun Paper, so the challenge is enjoyed. According to Toikkanen, popular pictures include, among others Alphonse Mucha and Frida Kahlo artwork and pictures of cats.

Puzzles are bought either as a gift or to spend time together.

“Perhaps the appreciation of working together has been left behind after the corona era”, Toikkanen reflects.

Christmas is by no means the only season for making a puzzle. In autumn, Harjun Paper sold Halloween-themed puzzles.

Customers have praised Emilia Eloranta for the selection of her puzzle shop.

Puzzle is an ancient invention. A London cartographer John Spilsbury is known to have made the world's first puzzle around 1760. He cut a map on a wooden board into pieces and used it as a geography teaching tool for children.

In 2019, the world puzzle assembling championships were organized for the first time, where the aim is to assemble a puzzle as quickly as possible. He participated in the games this fall Emilia Elorantawho owns a puzzle shop called Pieni harrastepuoti in Malmi, Helsinki.

Eloranta has been doing puzzles for six years. He founded the online store selling puzzles two years ago, and the brick-and-mortar store just turned one year old.

A new rise in the popularity of puzzles was noticeable in the fall.

“New customers came who have never made puzzles before or have returned to an old hobby,” says Eloranta.

Puzzles are made by people of all ages and are suitable for many situations: they can be put together alone, with a friend or spouse, or with the whole family.

“Some do their only puzzles of the year at Christmas together with the family. Or if you're alone, a puzzle gives you something to do.”

The 500- and 1,000-piece games are the best sellers at Pienen Harrastepuodi.

Christmas themed puzzles have been the biggest hit of the season, but there are also those who want anything else.

“At one point, no one was interested in landscape and art pictures, and this autumn they have gone terribly. Maybe it's also due to the increased customer base”, Eloranta reflects.

Eloranta believes that one factor in the popularity of puzzles is people's desire to reduce screen time. Making a puzzle is also meditative.

“When I was stressed in my previous job, I wanted something relaxing to counterbalance that. It was a special moment, a break from everyday life and the rush.”

What about getting hooked on puzzles easily?

Eloranta laughs.

“You can get hooked on it. Some customers always have a puzzle in the works. They have said that they only allow themselves to put in a couple of pieces a day or every time they walk past a puzzle.”