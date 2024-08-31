Hobbies | A large glass pool stands in the middle of Pauliina Kever’s apartment – This is what the hit hobby of the 90s is like today

Sphere of interest|Enthusiasts have decreased, but awareness increased since the turn of the millennium, when every other living room seemed to have an aquarium.

To the open kitchen when you enter, you can’t help but notice the glass partition that divides the kitchen and the living room, the kind you see mostly in the lobby bars of fine hotels.

Now, however, it’s not in a hotel lobby bar, but in an apartment building in Helsinki. Several fins swim out of the glass pool – i.e. the aquarium -.

About 25 years ago, from Helsinki Pauliina Keveri went with his father to get his first aquarium. We lived at the turn of the millennium. Keveri was 12–13 years old.

The aquarium was not the first in the family, and it was not Kever’s last either.

According to Kever, his first aquarium was an aluminum frame, in the basket below which he kept care items and fish food. One of his first fish in particular is memorable.

“I remember that I had a large catfish, I think it was a spotted catfish. Brown, big and slightly spotted. I think we called it Mönti.”

As a child, “Möntti” was fun to watch, even though it spent a lot of time sitting still, Keveri recalls.

Some things in the aquarium hobby have changed in more than 20 years. For example, the recommendations have become more detailed and the technology has developed. Knowledge about the hobby has also increased.

“When I was a child, I had a big aquarium book with basic information about species, maintenance and cleaning,” says Keveri.

Today, information can be easily found online. Kever feels that there are as many instructions as there are people who share them, and there is not always one right way to act. This is why source criticality in information acquisition is necessary, Keveri says.

Keveri himself especially trusts the information provided by professional aquarium dealers.

Kever’s aquarium has, for example, yellow banded fish, in which case the other fish must be such that they are not interested in bands.

Kever has taken some breaks from the aquarium during his life, but always returned to the hobby. The last time was last fall after a break of a few years.

About 65 freshwater fish are currently swimming in the aquarium. In addition, the aquarium is decorated with rose quartz stones and aquatic plants.

Kever’s aquarium is a club aquarium, which means that several species of fish live in the aquarium. The species are selected so that, for example, they do not eat each other and thrive in similar water values ​​and temperatures.

“Yes, there are [lajeja] can combine, but some fish may be such that they pick each other’s fins.”

There are also species that are specific to their territory. Sometimes it also matters what gender the teammates are, so that they get along with each other.

Lemon Pleko (right) is the aquarium’s newest arrival with two angle catfish.

To Tampere the chairman of the akvarioseura ry Henna Tervo says that the hobby of aquariums has come a long way since the 90s, which can be imagined by the fact that there were aquariums in every other living room.

“Nowadays, there are indeed fewer hobbyists, but aquariums are probably much better liked on average.”

The development of aquarium technology has also brought with it better lighting and water tests.

In Tervo’s words, the aquarium is a “mini-ecosystem”, meaning that it aims to imitate the conditions of nature as closely as possible. There is also no attempt to domesticate fish, for example.

“We don’t try to interact with them in any way, but they live their own lives, as it were,” says Tervo.

At times the ethical questions connected to the aquarium hobby also come to the surface. For example, the severely limited habitat of aquarium fish.

In Tervo’s opinion, aquarium hobby and ethics are not at odds, but can and should be talked about in the same sentence. Tervo, who previously worked as a salesman at an aquarium shop for eight years, says he has seen a lot.

“In a way, I also got to see similar pain points in the industry, where things don’t necessarily always go in that ethical way.”

Tervo’s view is that the aquarium hobby can very easily be carried out both ethically correctly and completely incorrectly.

“When you keep fish that are too big in aquariums that are too small, shoals of fish alone or species in the wrong type of environment or at the wrong type of water values, the result is often that the fish get stressed, get sick and sometimes start to show signs of disordered behavior. “

According to Tervo, there is also one thing that is considered full of horror in aquarium circles. It’s a classic also known from cartoons: “goldfish in a glass bowl”.

Keveri has a long history in the aquarium hobby.

In June Keveri switched to a bigger aquarium. Especially when starting a new aquarium, it is important to monitor the nitrite values ​​of the water. So-called nitrite spikes are typical at that time.

Nitrite is dangerous for fish and even a small concentration can be fatal for sensitive species. The right kind of bacteria also destroy nitrite when the aquarium is working properly.

At first, Keveri tested the nitrite values ​​several times a day. Now, when the aquarium has matured more, the nitrite content is tested during cleaning, says Keveri.

Once a week, Keveri cleans the walls and rocks of the aquarium from possible algae. Water changes and vacuuming of the bottom also take place every 1–2 weeks.

About 30 percent of the water in the aquarium is always changed at one time.

The water quality is checked even several times a day during the activation phase of the aquarium.

A dedicated vacuum cleaner is used for lapping the floor.

Aquarium care also involves cleaning the water filter, but the maintenance interval can be several months.

According to Kever, it is also important to check every day that the fish are in good condition and, for example, swim in a species-typical manner. It is recommended to remove the dead fish from the aquarium as soon as possible.

The aquarium hobby is an important part of Kever’s life and, according to him, brings joy to the whole family. However, the hobby is not just looking at beautiful fish, but taking care of them and providing them with a home.

“It is my responsibility as a hobbyist that the animals are well.”