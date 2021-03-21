Hobbies A freezing wind sweeps the ice sheet, but two happy men poke in front of the holes as if frozen – Report on a corona spring one day off Helsinki

Jaakko Jokinen attaches a fly larva to a hook at the end of a monofilament line. Then the adventure begins.

Chilling the wind sweeps mercilessly along the ice sheet. It penetrates the bones and cores through even a thick garment.

Facial skin cools, fingers cold, ice creeps on toes. The sky is like November, with a sleet on its feet and water on top of it under the ice.

In Seurasaari, two young men enjoy.

“True sharp, Finnish quality ”, Jaakko Jokinen, 31, praises the visually satisfied used drill used.

It’s Saturday morning, Jokinen’s day off. Kaira greedily bites into 30-centimeter steel ice between Pukkisaari and Tamminiemi. On the last day of freezing, it is a good idea to start fishing from a sheltered spot.

Jokinen and his friends Erik Kataja, 28, go fishing.

These men – because they are mainly men – squat in front of Helsinki even today. From the air they would not be understood as alive, so immobile they are outwardly.

Jokinen attach the fly larva to the hook at the end of the monofilament line. At the base of the hook is a small lure and a little above the line on the line of the line flickering. You would think it would attract fish.

Not tempting.

Erik Kataja (left) and Jaakko Jokinen start their ice fishing trip near Tamminiemi, where President Urho Kekkonen, who lived, was also an avid fisherman.­

Jokinen observes a focused ice-hole, where the fly larvae is patiently waiting for the prey.

Farther in Seurasaarenselä, crows rarely sit – as if waiting for something to happen.

It takes a moment, it takes another.

The sound of traffic is incessantly carried on the road connecting Munkkiniemi and Kuusisaari. Otherwise, it is quiet.

Nothing happens.

Where the ice floe ends and the hard ground begins, Helsinki is fighting a fierce battle against a brutal spring.

There are still more than 200 new infections today. People are dying, businesses are crashing, children are being isolated in their homes with multi-problem parents.

The lives of young people have been on the table for a year.

Jokinen and Kataja decide to change places. Maybe somewhere else would rip.

Let’s go fishing, drill, mock, swap, drill, mock, swap. No turpentine.

We have moved closer to Munkkiniemi. The hustle and bustle of traffic comes from the road following the beach.

There will be no tar.

Nearby is a man in a gray beanie and a black winter outfit. Orange nasals swing alongside.

The sonar shows that the fish are moving under the ice. But turpentine has not come to him either.

We’re already out on the ice. The freezing line rises. Fortunately, Kataja and Jokinen are dressed like pole hikers.

Further the beach ice is thicker, 50-centimeters.

At 12.36, the guys decide to move to a more sheltered place.

The fly caterpillar and icefish are submerged under ice again.

No turpentine.

Juniper suggests a coffee break. Ice fishing seats are introduced. Juniper pours tea from a thermos, Jokinen drinks coffee. He also has ear piercings.

“This is the best,” Jokinen says, visibly pleased.

The icy expanse and wooded beaches create a strong sense of nature, even though we are really in the core area of ​​Ruuska-Suomi.

Jokinen has been ice fishing and fishing since he was little. You learn from father, grandfather, and grandmother. These, in turn, have been learned from previous generations.

Juniper has also fished a lot, but he is only just starting to start ice fishing.

From the store fish would be cheaper, both admit. And the equipment pays. And permits. However, no permits are required for ice fishing.

“I don’t think the charm of ice fishing can be so rationally explained,” Kataja says.

“After all, fishing is also meditative. You can enjoy, nature, silence and calm down. ”

Then let’s go fishing again. And let’s calm down.

At 13.20 the seat will be changed. Kuusisaari is approaching. It is cold in our country and therefore ice.

Old Oriental wisdom advises that nothing is as important as gardening, nor is it very important.

Juniper wonders that maybe it will be a little frustrating if you don’t get anything.

“When you get the prey, you experience a great sense of success. It’s a certain primitiveness that attracts. ”

Now Jokinen’s fly larval bait lands in the water at a point where the ice is 40 centimeters. The water has a depth of a couple of meters.

Jaakko Jokinen slides the fly larval bait and the red balance bar attached above the hook into the opening.­

The prey would be at least perch, with good luck pike, maybe even pike. “The shell can come too. I give them to my cat, ”says Jokinen.

Then there is a turnaround.

“It feels like the fish is jerking a couple of times,” Jokinen says.

This is the kind of patient people.

Finally the cloud curtain tears. The subtle warming of the sun’s rays can be guessed through jeans. The world is good.

At 14.38 Jokinen’s bait is hit by a fish. Kiiski rises from the opening. It is a surprise. It was not expected.

Typically, Finns despise fuss. In vain. Kiiski is a very good broth, for example.

Soon Juniper can catch fish. However, the perch and the shell are very small and get back to freedom.

It’s easy to smile when it comes to prey. Erik Kataja grabbed his first icefish.­

Drill and ice fishing. And drink coffee.

The wind has stopped, the clouds are rowing calmly over Seurasaarenselä. Summer is coming, and vaccines.

One day, we sit with friends or family on the sunny terrace and eat strawberries from the same cup with hands-free hands. Let’s hug. It is said that now – finally – it seems to be really over.

There, far, far away, you can still see anglers like cloths. Under the ice, life continues as it has always continued.