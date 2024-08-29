Hobbies | 18-year-old Finnish pole vaulter won the US championship, but had to drop out of school due to bullying

Audience I got quiet and the whole race seemed to stop when a Finn stepped onto the stage Rosie Mulari.
This was seen by the British newspaper The Times describes stick horse rider By Rosie Mular debut in the United States.
Also another world-renowned quality magazine, the American The Washington Post, wrote about Finnswho made history this month by winning the first U.S. Pommel Horse Championships.
