Elisabetta Cocciaretto was defeated in two sets – 7-6 (0) 6-2 – by the American Lauren Davis in the final of the Hobart tournament, the first ever won on the WTA circuit for the 21-year-old from the Marches. Cocciaretto had two set points in the first set, then lost to nil in the tie-break.
With the first final in his career, Cocciaretto will reach the best career ranking on Monday: n. 48 in the world rankings. And on Monday she too will begin her journey at the Australian Open, she will already be on the field in Melbourne for the first round against Elena Rybakina, n. 23 in the world rankings.
January 14, 2023
