The Enlightenment faced prejudices that have survived to this day. Denis Diderot, one of the parents of The encyclopedia, he broke the schemes of cultural elites by ensuring that the ideal encyclopedia should be created by people of all stripes, regardless of their background. It would take a century and a half for someone to put his idea into practice. And the elites continued to distrust.

Wikipedia was for years a great joke. Quoting her in a discussion, let alone in an academic paper, was a symbol of little consistency. In 2001, the year of his birth, it seemed impossible for him to overshadow the prestigious Encyclopedia Britannica. This was the antithesis of the old axiom of the Enlightenment: it had former presidents and Nobel laureates among its collaborators, it was displayed in houses as a symbol of cultural refinement, academic posture. It went out of print in 2012. By then, transferring its hegemony to the web was impossible: Wikipedia already accounted for 97% of the market for online encyclopedias. This Friday, January 15, when exactly 20 years have passed since its launch, it ranges between the fifth and twelfth most visited place on the Internet. The British on-line ranks 1773.

“We were never as bad as they thought we were, nor are we as good as they think we are,” says Jimmy Wales, founder of Wikipedia in a virtual conference before several international journalists. On the occasion of his 20th birthday, Wales and Katherine Maher, CEO of the Wikimedia Foundation, take stock of the road traveled so far. An enormously positive balance.

“In these 20 years Wikipedia has become an integral part of our lives”, Maher starts, “in ways that are often invisible. It is in voice assistants, in our phones, in language translation applications… It has become the backbone of the Internet ”.

When Wikipedia saw the light, in 2001, nobody could imagine this reality. And that the web was born with quite megalomaniac ambitions: to collect all human knowledge. Although he is far from achieving it, along the way he has published 50 million entries written in 300 different languages. The formula with which he has achieved this is simple: turn users into editors, people who share their knowledge for free. And we talk about many, many people: about 250,000 volunteers a month. But it is not the numbers that make the encyclopedia unique on-line, are the forms. Wikipedia is a happy exception on the Internet. It is the only large website that does not have commercial purposes. It does not monetize the data of its users. It has no advertising. Is free. Many startups are built on utopian principles. The remarkable thing is not that he was born with them, but that he has managed to keep them for 20 years despite the temptations.

Wikipedia, therefore, is not particularly profitable. But it doesn’t lose money either. It is financed with donations from individuals and companies. Many of them are large technology companies such as Google, Facebook, Microsoft or Apple, which benefit from their vast source of knowledge. Amazon does not, which is the one who takes advantage of the most through Alexa. Ask this voice assistant anything, who will answer, with the voice of Alexa, is actually Wikipedia.

It’s not all good news in the happy world wikipedic. Its great anniversary coincides with another smaller but just as important: it is one year since Turkey lifted the censorship of this page (which it maintained for almost three years). External locks and locks are well known problems, but internal ones are of more concern. On Wikipedia there are racial, cultural and gender biases. Eight out of ten publishers in Spain are men and 80% of personal profiles are male. Many historical events are told from an Anglo-Saxon or Eurocentric perspective. “We are working to solve these problems”, justifies Maher. “On the subject of gender”, she adds, “we are very interested in knowing what is wrong within Wikipedia to understand what is also wrong outside: what difficulties women have in accessing the digital world.”

The pandemic and the infodemic: the great challenges of 2020

Wiki means fast in Hawaiian. It refers to the name of a virtual community whose pages are edited from the browser, which makes it more agile and dynamic. The clearest example of what this implies can be seen by comparing how a traditional encyclopedia and a wiki deal with the great crises of the moment. The Encyclopedia Britannica out of 1924 it didn’t even have an entry dedicated to the 1918 flu. The covid-19 entry in Wikipedia is updated in real time. It has about 7,000 articles written in 188 languages.

Netha Hussain has written and corrected some of them. This doctor and researcher has been editing Wikipedia for years but she had never done it for as long as in 2020. “Writing about an ongoing pandemic is not being easy,” acknowledges the doctor for streaming. “Keeping up with the enormous volume of scientific research published every day on covid-19 is a challenge, and it also has to be presented on Wikipedia in a language simple enough for everyone to understand.”

The simplicity in its texts is one of the obsessions of this health company, since it knows that it is fighting an enemy that offers simple solutions to complex problems. “False information is spreading like wildfire on the Internet and many people believe it and share it with their loved ones,” he argues. To end this practice, which has come to be called infodemic, Hussain works not only to present accurate information about covid-19, but also to list the hoaxes that surround it.

Wikipedia entries dedicated to disinformation go beyond the pandemic. Fake news and conspiracy theories are analyzed and explained in the digital encyclopedia. Some try to inoculate them in the very body of the web, but the large number of volunteers dedicated to preserving the neutral and academic tone of Wikipedia means that the falsehoods do not last long. Even during especially sensitive periods like the US elections, which this year experience helps, they have weathered the storm of lies better than in 2016.

The last few months have put everything we knew to the test. Also on Wikipedia. The pandemic, the assault on the Capitol and the convulsive political processes that are taking place in half the world are reflected here. But its founder makes a positive balance. “I think that political, social and environmental crises put things in context,” he reflects. “They underline the importance of education and information in our society. And that is why Wikipedia is now more important, reliable and necessary than ever ”, he concludes solemnly. It seems that the encyclopedia on-line It is no longer a joke.