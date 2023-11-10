Hoaxes and hyperbole about the amnesty: from “this is the dictatorship” to “innocents go to jail”

The Madrid president, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, during the institutional statement she gave this Thursday at the headquarters of the Community after the agreement between the PSOE and Junts. Zipi (EFE)

The opposition has exploited the change in position of the PSOE and its leader, Pedro Sánchez, regarding the amnesty for those convicted, prosecuted or accused of the processes. In fact, before the elections on July 23, the socialists denied that it was constitutional and boasted of not having given in to that claim of the independentists. The signing of the agreements with Junts and ERC to favor Sánchez’s investiture has caused a hyperbolic leap in the criticism of the PP and Vox, who have gone so far as to claim that the pact turns Spain into a dictatorship. Professor of Constitutional Law Juan José Solozábal, Doctor of Law Mariola Urrea and Judge Ximo Bosch, member of the Association of Judges for Democracy, dismantle the hoaxes chanted by leaders of the right and the extreme right.

“This is a dictatorship”

The Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, of the PP, assured this Thursday that the pact for the amnesty law ends democracy. “They have been using the lure that Franco is coming, the extreme right, the black and white… and they have snuck a dictatorship in through the back door.” She herself admitted, in an interview on Antena 3, the striking nature of her statements. “I understand that people might say, ‘That’s a stretch, right?’ Sure, you’re walking down the street and they’re still not asking for your ID. We are not there yet, but when one thinks that it is exaggerated, one lives in a happy world, a world of yesterday (…) When a Government is legislative, executive and judicial, that is a dictatorship. At the moment when journalists, politicians… cannot speak (…) At the moment when votes are above the laws, that is dictatorial because we can do whatever we want.” The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, expressed himself in very similar terms: “The definitive coup against democracy has been launched. The coup leaders of the PSOE and Junts have sealed their threat to national unity with an agreement that implies the abolition of the rule of law, the beginning of the end of democracy and a very clear threat to national sovereignty. The autocrat of the previous legislature is not satisfied, in this legislature he wants to be a dictator directly. The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, said, for his part, that the agreement represents “one more milestone in the erosion of democracy in Spain” and compared the agreement with “other attacks” on the system such as 23-F, the ETA terrorism or the unilateral declaration of independence of Catalonia in 2017.

For Constitutional Law professor Juan José Solozábal, these statements are “hyperbole” not adjusted to reality. “In the democratic system that we have,” he recalls, “the Constitutional Court is the way that ensures that the Constitution and the Rule of Law predominate. These alarmist statements do not respond to the situation, there is no effective risk for democracy.” Judge Ximo Bosch, of the Judges for Democracy Association, agrees: “The measures that are being negotiated are carried out within the rule of law and all the institutions of our constitutional democracy will function exactly the same after the agreement.” Mariola Urrea, PhD in Law, adds: “Neither the amnesty law nor politically addressing the solutio