Saturday, March 18, 2023, 10:27





A hoax about an initiative of the PSRM and Podemos-Equo to modify the meatloaf is circulating on social networks. The message, which uses a manipulated LA VERDAD publication, points out that these two parties have asked that this emblem of regional gastronomy stop carrying meat, one of its main ingredients, and be replaced by vegetables.

This publication is completely false and neither the PSRM nor Podemos have presented an initiative of this type. The original article, published this week in Garum, the gastronomic supplement of LA VERDAD, is entitled ‘The most Murcian bite’. It has nothing to do with the manipulated version: the gastronomic critic Pachi Larrosa takes a tour of the history of meatloaf up to the present, when it continues to be consolidated as a hallmark of Murcian gastronomy.