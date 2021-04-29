The Junta announced yesterday that there is a hoax doing the rounds on Whatsapp concerning turning up without an appointment for inoculations.

The WhatsApp message that was being circulated said that those born between 1954 and 1961 could go to FERMASA (Armilla Trade Fair) without need of an appointment during the whole morning and afternoon for an AstraZeneca jab. Furthermore those born in from 1952 could do the same to receive a Pfizer jab.

The Junta de Andalucía countered this hoax using social media themselves and pointed out that no citizen can turn up for a jab anywhere in Andalucía without a previous appointment.

They emphasized that you will receive an SMS with your name etc included or receive a phone call. Once you have your first vaccination you will be informed there and then when you second one will be.

Editorial comment: although this hoax was for yesterday and for those living in Armilla, we did the article anyway as it serves as an example of what to look out for.

