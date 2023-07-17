But precisely the long wave of that evening, despite the shirt change, will make its effects felt in the next year, conditioning Cuadrado’s season with the Nerazzurri shirt.

And yes, because after that heated discussion on the pitch with Lukaku and other members of Inzaghi’s team, which came following the racist chants reserved for Big Rom, Cuadrado was punished by the Sports Judge with a real sting, or three rounds of stop. Cuadrado then served the first day of disqualification in the return semi-final at San Siro, but still has to stay in the pits for two Coppa Italia matches.

And then, here’s the paradox: Cuadrado will serve the two days in the next edition of the Italian Cup, which should play for Inter, the very team against which he was expelled. This is why the Colombian cannot be deployed either in the round of 16 or, possibly, in the quarterfinals, but he would only be available to Inzaghi in the event of qualifying for the semifinals. See also F1 | Ferrari F1-75: follow the live streaming

July 17 – 17:02

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Hoax #Cuadrado #serve #Inter #2match #ban #red #light #Nerazzurri