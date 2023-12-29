Hoarding | Dishonest customers torment a grocery store in the heart of Helsinki – Certain products are now checked every time

At K-supermarket Postitalo's self-service checkouts, the seller checks the products at the checkout. Abuses plague many stores.

Shops self-service cash registers attract some to theft and theft. That's why various markets have recently come up with different ways to curb abuses.

HS reports on Friday From Haaga's K-supermarket, where theft has been tackled by limiting the opening hours of the self-service cash registers.

Closer monitoring than before has also found its way to Postitalo's K-Supermarket in the heart of Helsinki.

HS followed on Friday when the seller Niko Knuutinen did his job. Among other things, Knuutinen checked the customer's salad bowl.

The self-service cash registers of many stores have random checks, but at Postitalo, the sellers have checked certain products every time since the beginning of summer. Such are, for example, the products of the sushi and salad counter.

By weighing, the store wants to make sure that the customer has not taken the wrong price tag or added, for example, sushi rolls to a box that has already been weighed.

Post office K-supermarket shopkeeper Eve Länsiluoto says that some abuses have occurred.

“It doesn't make sense for the company that things like this happen. It's a challenge for stores that will never go away.”

However, according to Länsiluoto, customers are very understanding with measures to prevent theft. In addition to check-weighing, the customer must read the barcode of the receipt at the gate in order to exit the cash register.

Länsiluoto says that only a very small part of the large number of customers are fraudulent. He also points out that sometimes damage also happens to customers. In a hurry, for example, you can make the wrong key on the scale and the wrong price tag might come along.

In many in the country, the customer cannot weigh his products himself, and in addition to the seller, a security guard is on duty at the cash registers.

“It seems to be a Finnish thing that here we weigh ourselves. The fact that the selection is so huge also has an effect on it. Instead of one red apple, there might be ten red apples on the shelf.”

Weighing at the checkout would be challenging and slow, Länsiluoto thinks. In addition, the majority of customers behave fairly, so the removal of self-service cash registers might be an annoyance for many.

At K-supermarket Postitalo, inspection weighing is established as a permanent practice. It has prevented theft.

Self-service checkouts are still a relatively new phenomenon.

The S group told HS in Aprilthat the number of pinches through self-service cash registers has increased in recent years.

In the opinion of SOK's corporate security manager, the improvement of supervision, but also the possible experience of a lack of supervision, have contributed to the fact that pinching through self-service cash registers is caught more and more often.