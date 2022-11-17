As you will remember, the playstation 5 it has been one of the main targets of hoarders since its release. However, with two years on the market, and better product availability, it seems that this has finally started to slow down, since the PS5 is no longer one of the main products of hoarders.

According to Netacea, who is in charge of detecting the most popular products in hoarder bots, the PlayStation 5 is no longer among the three most hoarded products, this according to its most recent quarterly report. Below you can see the complete list:

-Adidas Yeezy Slide Bone

-Nike Dunk Low Panda

-Panini Donruss Optic Football Cards

-PlayStation 5

-Jordan 1 Retro Low OG UNC

Unfortunately, The PS5 continues to make this list, and it has been revealed that the console’s 2% resale rate has held steady over the past year. However, this also represents a decrease in the interest of hoarders for the PlayStation 5. Let’s remember that not only the production of the console has made this product more accessible, but multiple countries have taken it upon themselves to implement legal measures against it. the bots that are in charge of obtaining certain products before a human can do it.

We just have to wait and see if this holds or changes during the holiday seasonas well as in the future. On related topics, insider ensures that the PS5 Slim would be available next year. Similarly, Razer control for the PS5 claims to have unparalleled advantages.

Editor’s Note:

Although in our region it was not so much of a problem to get a PS5, in the United States and other parts of the world, hoarders abused their bots to have control of these products for a long time, and it is good to see that this has begun to stick. last.

Via: netacea