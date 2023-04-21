“It was like in a movie, one that lasted a few seconds. I was walking through the crowd, I felt a blow to my shoulder and my bag was gone”: Hoara Borselli recounts the robbery immediately in the center of Rome through a video on Instagram. “I had thought that someone had bumped into me by mistake – says the Libero journalist – but when I turned around I saw a man on a scooter running away with my bag”.

“I have lived in Rome for 13 years – he adds – and it has never happened to me before, but in the capital and in Milan there is a serious problem of security, a sense of general impunity which pushes offenders to commit crimes”. The traumatic experience told in a video because “I hope it can be useful to you and therefore maybe the same thing doesn’t happen to you. It happened to me in broad daylight and in an extremely busy area. This is to tell you that, even if you are in places with many people and during the day, you must always be careful”.

Then a practical advice: “Keep the bag inside, never outside: unfortunately I had it outside. Eyes wide open and I hope it doesn’t happen to you “.