It may have gone unnoticed by many, but three years ago it was officially launched Pokémon Unitea MOBA featuring characters from the universe created by Game Freak and Satoshi Tajiriwhich despite not being so popular has managed to position itself to be part of the world championships that take place every year. And precisely to celebrate the anniversary, the appearance of a legendary character that is an icon of the second generation of monsters has been confirmed.

Through a statement the arrival of Ho-Ohas a long-range defensive character. His ability regeneration allows you to gradually recover HP if you do not take damage from the Pokemon of the opposing team for a certain period. Reviving Flameits movement Uniteallows him to spread his wings and consume all the Æos energy he has available to bring a weakened ally back into combat. The more Æos energy he has, the more allies will respawn.

Here are the available anniversary events with all dates:

– Ho-Oh Memorial Event from 17:00 PT on July 18, 16:59 PT on August 10. During this event, Trainers will get one free die each day. They can roll it to advance spaces on the board and complete the quest corresponding to the space they land on to roll another die. Those who collect 1,000 Mystic Forest Coins can exchange them for the Ho-Oh! Unite License. – Custody matches return from 17:00 PT on July 18 to 16:59 PT on September 3. The exciting Defense mode returns! You’ll have to protect Tinkaton from the onslaught of wild Pokémon. Some of the Pokémon you defeat may return to the battlefield to lend a helping hand and turn the tide of the match. – Charizard Unite License distribution from 17:00 PT on July 18 to 16:59 PT on September 1. The first time fans log in while the event is active, they can earn a Charizard Trainer Hat, Charizard Unite License, or 100 Æos Coins. They will receive a single gift on each account they log in with while this event is active. – New Battle Pass from 17:00 PT on July 20, 16:59 PT on September 3. This new Battle Pass is inspired by the black flames. Trainers can celebrate Pokémon UNITE’s anniversary in style thanks to the Shadow Hierarch Holo-Outfit for Charizard if they purchase the Premium Pass and level up.

Remember that Pokémon Unite Is available in Nintendo Switch and Mobiles.

Via: Pokémon Press