The logo of the fashion chain H&M stands above a branch in the city center. © Daniel Karmann/dpa

Pop singer Justin Bieber railed against fashion manufacturer H&M for launching a collection with his face on it. Now that has consequences.

Stockholm – For Justin Bieber (28) it was not an easy year 2022. The Canadian mega-star had to struggle with facial paralysis on the right side after a viral disease – the “Ramsay Hunt Syndrome”. Bieber couldn’t even blink his right eye and even had to cancel numerous concerts. Now there is trouble for the singer again, but of a completely different kind.

Justin Bieber railed against H&M on Instagram: clothes with his likeness sold

Bieber has advised his fans against buying products featuring his likeness from Swedish fashion giant H&M. The 28-year-old wrote in an Instagram story that he had not given permission or consent to the collection. “I wouldn’t buy that if I were you,” the singer said. The products are “trash”. Bieber has around 270 million followers on the social network.

The online shop of the Swedish fashion group included sweaters, T-shirts and a bag with the Canadian’s likeness. H&M denied Bieber’s allegations. “As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M has followed proper approval procedures,” the company said when asked. H&M has been working with the pop star for several years.

After criticism from Justin Bieber: H&M withdraws collection “out of respect for the cooperation”.

However, after the criticism had probably grown too great, H&M has now decided to withdraw the collection with the images of the musician. Although proper approval procedures were followed, the garments were withdrawn from sale “out of respect for the cooperation and for Justin Bieber”, the company said on Wednesday at the request of the dpa. At the time, the products were no longer available in the online shop of the fashion giant.

H&M had to close hundreds of branches in 2022, many of them in Germany. (md with afp and dpa)