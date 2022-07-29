The retailer H&M Group plans to launch a sale in the regions of Russia after August 20. The company has already warned the managers of shopping centers in million-plus cities about this. Izvestia was told about this in the Union of Shopping Centers: Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan on Friday, July 29.

“The exact dates in the regions are still unknown, as well as in Moscow,” the company said.

Izvestia sent a request to the retailer.

The STC specified that the company will sell goods at its regular prices, without providing a discount. Moreover, buyers will be offered a spring collection: the company will not present items of the current season.

The day before, information appeared on the H&M page on VKontakte that the retailer was going to resume work in Belarus in August. The stores of the network have stopped working in Minsk and Grodno since March 3.

H&M announced its withdrawal from Russia on July 18. At the end of June, information appeared that the temporary closure of physical stores in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine cost the company 1.2 billion rubles in the II quarter of 2022.

On July 28, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation announced the sale of the H&M business in Russia. Potential buyers may be market players from friendly countries.

On June 23, Izvestia wrote that Inditex and H&M did not operate under a franchise in Russia, unlike Mango, which transfers its own outlets to franchisee partners.

H&M was founded in 1947. Manages COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M HOME, ARKET and more. More than 150 points of sale of the store worked in Russia, and this is the seventh indicator in terms of the number of open stores of the company in the world.