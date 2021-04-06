Several people pass in front of the entrance of an H&M store, this Monday in Shanghai, China. Alex Plavevski / EFE

The Swedish company H&M, the second most important textile group in the world after Inditex, has announced this Tuesday that it will initiate an employment regulation file (ERE) that will affect a maximum of 1,100 workers of the firm in Spain (it has about 5,000 employees in the country). That is, more than 20% of its workforce. In addition, it warns that there will also be a “substantial modification of working conditions,” the company maintains in a statement. According to H&M, this Tuesday workers’ representatives have been notified of these plans and the intention is for the negotiation to begin at the end of the month.

The textile firm also proposes the closure of 30 establishments in Spain (the group has 166 stores) as part of the transformation process that the group wants to carry out globally to adapt to changes in consumption and to promote online sales. “These closures will be produced in a staggered manner during 2021, with some being able to be completed in early 2022,” explains the Swedish chain. Globally, the group plans to end the year with 250 fewer stores than in the previous year.

In this way, the company responds to the onslaught of the coronavirus crisis. In the financial year 2020 it managed to avoid losses, although it reduced its profits drastically: it obtained a profit of 1,243 million Swedish crowns, about 123 million euros, 91% less than a year before, when it earned 1,265 million euros.

“The industry of retail is undergoing a great change due to the increasing digitization, the change in consumer behavior and the constant growth of the channel on-line”, Emphasizes the company. With this, it justifies the process of transformation and reorganization at a global level to adapt to the current reality. Among the changes, highlights the adaptation of the operations and the structure to improve efficiency, as well as integrating physical and digital stores to “create a better omnichannel experience” for customers.

Voluntary departures and relocation

The firm also assures that it will try to ensure that the workers’ departures are mostly voluntary. And it will offer possibilities of transfer or relocation, either in the company itself or in others. “H&M intends to keep as many jobs as possible. To mitigate the impact of these measures, the option of voluntary assignment to the termination of the contract will be prioritized whenever possible, certain possibilities of relocation and transfer will be offered and a plan of outplacement for those employees who finally have to leave the company ”, the company says in the note.

“It is necessary to make all these changes as a crucial step to ensure the sustainability of our business in the long term,” says H&M, adding that despite the closures and restructuring, it will maintain its strategy of opening new stores. “It will be where we see great potential in order to meet new consumer demands and offer our customers the shopping experience they expect from us,” the group concludes.

With this new ERE in the sector, the firm joins the one already agreed by El Corte Inglés. And more and more companies are pulling employment regulation files to respond to the pandemic and adapt their costs to the reduced income that the coronavirus has left them. Proof of this are the EREs presented by Douglas, Ford Almussafes, Imaginarium and Endesa, among others.