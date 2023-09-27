H&M increased net profit by 61% in the first nine months of the year (from December to August), up to 7,147 million Swedish crowns (610 million euros). This considerable advance contrasts with an increase in sales of just 8%, up to 173,385 million crowns (150 million euros), but is a positive sign of the impact of the plan launched after the pandemic to reduce costs and which, according to The company is running “at full speed.” The shares rose 5% during the session to close with a rise of 3.51%, to 160 crowns (13.80 euros), and have accumulated a gain of 38% so far this year.

The company maintains its objective of increasing its operating margin to 10% next year. In the third quarter it stood at 8%, compared to 2% in the same period of the previous year, according to the results published this Wednesday and in which H&M has prioritized profitability and inventory management over sales.

The company attributes part of the increase in net income to the fact that the basis on which it is compared is greatly affected by the extraordinary costs of exiting the Russian market after the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The provisions to cover the exit were 2.1 billion crowns (180 million euros). In this sense, the operating result grew by 60%, but discounting these extraordinary charges from last year the increase was 26%. The gross margin, for its part, fell to 50.3%, compared to 51.1% the previous year.

“In times of high inflation, where the cost of living for households is increasing significantly, it is more important than ever to offer customers the best price and an unbeatable quality-price ratio,” said the firm’s CEO, Helena. Helmersson. “Our top priority continues to be the customer offering, where progress is made in improving the assortment and customer experience, along with greater integration of the two channels,” added H&M.

The start of the fall season is, however, being complicated. The company has indicated that sales fell 10% annually (measured in local currencies) due to the late arrival of the cold, which has caused little interest among its customers in purchasing warmer clothing. However, its main rival, the Spanish Inditex, reported on September 13 that in the previous month (from August 1 to September 11) the group’s sales, already with the new collections, had grown by 14%. “The September data must be understood in a context marked by unusually warm weather in several of the company’s markets in Europe, which has had a substantial negative impact on sales,” says the Stockholm-based group.

H&M, which operates under the brands H&M, Cos, Weekday, Monki, H&M Home, &Other Stories, Arket, Afound and Sellpy, distributes its products in 4,375 stores around the world, after reducing its network by ninety stores compared to a year ago , of them 75 in Russia and Belarus. For the coming months, the company predicts “omnichannel growth” and highlights in recent months the opening of the first physical store of Cos in Mexico and of Arket in Switzerland. This brand, launched by H&M in 2017, will arrive in Spain in 2024 and its stores sell both its own and third-party clothing. It also plans to have its first physical store and sales services on-line in Brazil in 2025. The company also plans to gradually reopen most of its stores in Ukraine starting in November.

Regarding its suppliers in Myanmar (formerly Burma), the company has not yet set a date for its gradual withdrawal from the country, which was announced in August after the cascade of complaints about labor abuses in textile factories in the Asian country. The decision comes after the NGO Business and Human Rights Resource Center reported at least 20 alleged cases of violation of workers’ rights in some of the clothing supply factories located in Myanmar, a country that has suffered a deterioration in protection and compliance with human rights following the military coup of February 2021.

In addition, H&M has launched a share buyback program with which it intends to acquire up to 3,000 million Swedish crowns (260 million euros) in securities until next March.

