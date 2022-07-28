H&M announced that the network’s stores will open in Belarus in August

The Swedish brand of clothing, footwear and accessories H&M has announced the timing of the opening of chain stores in Belarus. As noted on the H&M Belarus page on the social network “In contact with”this will happen in August.

“We plan to open stores in August,” the post reads.

It also states that all buyers will be able to hand over unwanted textiles. In addition, all outlets will accept vouchers that were previously received for the delivery of clothing.

Earlier it became known that the Swedish brand of clothing, footwear and accessories H&M will continue to work in Belarus and Kazakhstan. All seven brand stores in Kazakhstan will not be closed in the near future, and the retailer’s three outlets, which temporarily suspended sales in Minsk and Grodno, will resume their activities in the near future.