The gigantic store of the clothing chain H&M in Sanlitun, one of the wealthiest areas in central Beijing, usually has an uninterrupted flow of shoppers and onlookers, but this Thursday it was empty. A similar circumstance occurred in Nike, its neighbor in the same shopping center. The same scenes were repeated in the stores of both brands in the main cities of China. In the case of the Swedish firm, it was not possible to find their clothes on Taobao or JD.com, the main e-commerce platforms in the Asian giant.

The reason for this sudden allergy of Chinese consumers to these products, which threatens to spread to other fashion firms, including Inditex and Adidas? That H&M and Nike declare that they do not use Xinjiang cotton in their garments. The region, home to the Uighur minority, produces 87% of that material in China and a study by think tank Australian Aspi Institute denounces that forced labor of hundreds of thousands of Uighurs and other minorities is used to harvest it.

That of both multinationals is not a new decision. The Swede announced it in a statement last year, expressing her “concern” over reports of forced labor in Xinjiang. The Chinese media echoed those statements at the time. Nike, for its part, had published a statement – without a clear date – in which it also declared “concerned about the reports of forced labor in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and in connection with it.” The American sportswear firm was blunt: “We do not use products from that region, we have confirmed with our suppliers that they do not use textiles or skeins from that region.”

But a Young Communist League account on Chinese social media rescued H & M’s statement on Wednesday, two days after the European Union announced its first sanctions against China since the Tiananmen massacre, in retaliation for rights violations. Humans of the Uighurs in Xinjiang: four senior officials and two institutions will have their assets in the EU frozen and will not be able to travel to the bloc. Beijing responded immediately and in turn imposed similar reprisals on ten European citizens and four institutions. China says there are no abuses against the Uyghurs and no forced labor is used in the cotton plantations in Xinjiang.

On its Weibo account, the Chinese Twitter, the League wrote on Wednesday morning: “Spreading rumors to boycott Xinjiang cotton, and at the same time wanting to make money in China? Not even in dreams! ”, A text that accompanied screenshots of the H&M statement.

Since then, there has been a rapid chain reaction. Chinese state media called on consumers to boycott the products of the Swedish multinational and defended Xinjiang cotton. His clothes disappeared from e-commerce platforms. Famous actors, such as Wang Yibo – with 38 million followers on Weibo – broke their representation contracts with Nike. Service search applications, such as Dianping -equivalent to the Yelp social network-, erased the results in which businesses of the firms under suspicion appeared.

The CGTN television network, the international arm of the state CCTV, has shown a video on Weibo in which it shows what it claims is the reality of the automated cotton harvest in Xinjiang, and in which a Uighur farmer claims that people dispute to work in that sector due to the high salaries. The “I Support Xinjiang Cotton” tag is the number one trend on Weibo, where it has already received more than 1.8 billion visits.

For its part, H&M has also responded on Weibo with a statement in which it assures that it “does not represent any political position” and “always respects Chinese consumers.”

It is not the first time that Chinese consumers have lashed out at a foreign brand in protest of what they consider an insult. The fashion firm Dolce e Gabanna had to apologize and cancel a large show in Shanghai in 2018 after launching an ad seen as sexist and after derogatory comments from one of its founders, Stefano Gabanna, towards China.

But Beijing has also been no stranger to playing the nationalist card so that its consumers boycott the products of other countries in times of geopolitical tension. In 2017, South Korean goods and businesses were affected during a confrontation between Beijing and Seoul over the deployment of a US anti-missile shield on South Korean soil. In the worst of the fighting between Beijing and Manila over their sovereignty dispute in the South China Sea, Philippine fruits suffered.

Faced with the boycott, or the possibility of a boycott, the price of some of the main western fashion multinationals registered significant falls this Thursday. H&M fell 2.2%, Adidas 4.5% in the main German index, the DAX; and Inditex 1.6%. On the other hand, Chinese companies in the sector obtained important advances: the Anta company raised its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange by 6%, and its rival Li Ning, by 9%.