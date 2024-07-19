Copenhagen (AFP)

Kasper Hjulmand has resigned as coach of the Danish national football team, after the team was eliminated from the round of 16 of the European Cup held in Germany, which concluded last Sunday, with Spain defeating England 2-1 in the final, according to what the local federation announced.

“It has been a huge honour and privilege for me to be able to coach our national team for four years,” Hjulmand was quoted as saying by the Danish FA. “With the World Cup coming up in two years, I realised that it would be best for the team to have a new face and new ideas to write a new chapter for this great team.”

Denmark was eliminated from the tournament, losing in the round of 16 to host Germany 0-2, after having advanced from the group stage in the last moments, with a goalless draw with Serbia in the final round.

Denmark finished Group C with three draws in three matches, two points behind England and ahead of Slovenia on the fair play rule, after they drew all three.

Hjulmand led Denmark to the semi-finals of the European Championship in the summer of 2021, where their journey ended at the hands of the English, but they were eliminated from the group stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, despite being drawn alongside Australia and Tunisia, in addition to France, which was defending its world title.

Assistant coach Morten Weghorst will take over the team temporarily until the end of the year.