Brighton and Brentford are following him across the Channel, but he won’t leave in January. He has not been called up for the World Cup. However, Lecce values him more than 20 million: it is the umpteenth “discovery” of ds Corvino
Morten Hjulmand is one of Lecce’s revelations capable of winning the last two games in a row and taking an important step away from the safety zone. If the Salentines are now +8 on the third from bottom Cremonese, part of the credit goes to the Danish midfielder and captain, who arrived in the Giallorossi in January 2021 for just 120,000 euros. A coup, indeed yet another coup, by sporting director Corvino who in his career has discovered, by making them grow in the nursery or by paying them very little, talents such as Vlahovic, Chiesa, Bernardeschi, Ljajic, Jovetic, Ledesma, Vucinic, Pellé, Bojinov, Miccoli and Francioso .
#Hjulmand #Lecces #treasure #Roma #Dortmund #Premier
