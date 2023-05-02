Six months later, 20 days later, Juventus found Lecce and that blond captain of the Giallorossi who, along the way, captured the black and white attention. In the first leg in Salento, Juventus won thanks to a spell by Fagioli a quarter of an hour from the end, but in the 89th minute Morten Hjulmand hit the post with a great cross shot, with Szczęsny already beaten.