The midfield hunt is about to begin. And Juventus will not be found unprepared. Starting with the identification of the “prey”. Characteristics: a tactical and muscular playmaker and a running midfielder and insertions. Terrain of the incursion: Serie A, above all for low-cost opportunities as regards engagement. There are many names under consideration, but in recent weeks the transfer market men have been narrowing the circle on two very specific objectives. The first is Morten Hjulmand, a man of balance from Lecce. The second, Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo, already 6 goals in the league.

With the failed redemption of Leandro Paredes from PSG, Juve will find themselves with a hole in the squad in the role of director. Rovella could return from Monza, but with Allegri still on the bench, the idea of ​​using a more physical midfielder in the middle, in addition to Locatelli, will probably resist. Hjulmand, in this sense, demonstrated in Lecce that he has interesting qualities, also thanks to his 185m. Good at breaking up the opposing game plots, tidy in setting up his own, he quickly became the cornerstone of Baroni’s midfield, both to deserve the captain’s armband. He is one of the secrets of the Salento’s solidity. In short, an “Allegri” player. The president of Lecce, Saverio Sticchi Damiani, recently announced that in January he had rejected an offer from a 13 million euro Premier League big for the Dane. Ergo, in the summer it will inevitably be necessary to raise the bar, barring creative formulas (also keep an eye out for Gonzalez, who is liked by the Lady). The final price, however, will be around 20 million. To compensate for the expense, the requests for engagement: today Hjulmand earns around 175 thousand euros per season (four-year contract with an option for the fifth year, signed in January 2021), it is difficult for him to claim the moon in the event of a transfer. See also Vidal sets his goal with Flamengo

The salary that Frattesi receives from Sassuolo is slightly higher, after the extension of the contract a year ago. The Neroverde interior costs around 900 thousand euros a year, while the Emilian club starts from a request of over 30 million. Juve is already trying to smooth it out and the contacts between the parties are also continuing these days. Frattesi is seen as a good graft in the increasingly probable case that Adrien Rabiot chooses to leave Turin on a free transfer in the summer. An important loss, which would however be compensated by an equally important purchase. Frattesi is in the national team and at Sassuolo he has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the double task of attacker and counter.

The returns — We mentioned Rovella, but Juve have two other owned players around Serie A. Let’s talk about Filippo Ranocchia and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia. The first is, like Rovella, on loan at Monza and, after a good start, has recently been struggling a bit to establish himself. The second arrived at Salernitana in January and immediately found space with Nicola. The change of coach, with the bench entrusted to Paulo Sousa, has slightly upset the hierarchies in the grenade midfielder and Nicolussi Caviglia has slipped out of the starting eleven. All three midfielders will return to Juve in the summer, but will hardly be confirmed as a whole. Indeed, a definitive departure cannot be ruled out in the event of offers to Continassa. See also F1 | Red Bull Racing unveils RB19 livery in New York

March 11, 2023 (change March 11, 2023 | 08:50)

