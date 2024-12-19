The Finnish club has worked at the Betis facilities, in the Rafael Gordillo sports city, ahead of this Thursday’s duel; 40 fans will support him from the stands



12/19/2024



Updated at 11:06 a.m.





He HJK Helsinki He has been living in Seville since last Sunday, December 15, acclimatizing to prepare for the duel against Real Betis this Thursday starting at 9:00 p.m., which will be played at the Benito Villamarín stadium corresponding to the sixth day of the Conference League. The Finnish club has used the facilities provided by Betis to train these days since it has worked in the Rafael Gordillo sports city with all the comforts.

HJK Helsinki’s last match in the Veikkausliiga of their country was on October 19, when they lost to KuPS 1-0, from then on Betis’s next rival has only been participating in Conference League matches. Thus, the blue and white defeated Dinamo Minsk (1-0), lost against Olimpia Ljubliana (0-2), Shamrock Rovers (0-2) and Panathinaikos (1-0), with the last result being 2-2. before the Molde.

The Finnish players have had these days to acclimatize to the playing conditions this Thursday in Sevillewith almost spring-like weather for them given that in Helsinki the temperatures are around two or three degrees these days.

The Finnish club has also reported that 40 of its followers will be in the stands of the Benito Villamarín supporting them to try to overcome the green and white in this match in which their place in the play off prior to the round of 16 is also at stake. the Conference, given that they are currently twenty-ninth with only four points.