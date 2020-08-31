Hjallis Harkimo says he wants to be the mayor of Helsinki

Harkimon Liike Nyt currently has one council seat. The mayor should have complained about the group that won the election.

Movement Now I am a leading figure Hjallis Harkimo recorded Monday as the first to open next spring’s municipal election game. Harkimo started campaigning on his New Finland blog with the title “Nobody leads Helsinki now”.

In the blog, Harkimo barks about Helsinki’s management style and ownership policy. At the same time, he announces that he will run in the spring municipal elections in Helsinki and also as mayor.

The latter endeavor, though, is quite a utopia, as the mayor and deputy mayors tend to choose from among the politically largest groups. As such, Business Now hardly has a chance.

Harkimo present a management model does not work in Helsinki. “Helsinki is like a mammoth multidisciplinary group, for which no one is responsible and no one leads it,” Harkimo writes.

“The city needs to focus on its core activities and get rid of unnecessary runners cleverly, the voice of the minds of the residents is not heard in decision-making and preparation.”

According to Harkimo, Helsinki should focus on its basic tasks, ie education, health care, rescue work, and the distribution and production of water and energy. Instead, “The City of Helsinki has dozens of companies, subsidiaries and holdings on top of its core functions, on the boards of which the city’s trust and civil servants sit crosswise,” he writes in the blog.

“And on the edge of the spills, the city is involved in the event business, catering, cleaning business and wherever. Needless to say, the private would handle these much better and more efficiently. ”

Harkimo notes that Helsinki has 56,000 employees. The whole, in his view, is so vast and shapeless that “it is not or cannot be in anyone’s possession. There is no magician in the world who can successfully lead such a large group with success. ”