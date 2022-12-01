With Twitter which seems to be increasingly problematic, many users of Elon Musk’s social network have decided to move in other directions and one of them is Hives. The social network, however, has now started offline to solve some problems.

Hive confirmed on Twitter that it will shut down its servers for “a couple of days” to fix some security flaws and to help make the app a “better and safer experience”. It is currently unclear what these security flaws are, perhaps because they want to prevent the whole thing from being replicated and causing further problems.

Precisely Hive wrote: “Hello everyone! The Hive team has become aware of security issues affecting the stability of our application and the security of our users. To fix these issues you will need to temporarily shut down our servers for a couple of days while we fix the problem for a better and safer experience.”

For now this is all we know about Hive. Tell us, do you use Twitter? Are you looking for a social network to replace it?

