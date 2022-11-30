Hiv | “You have AIDS”, the doctor said when Maya Viecili’s health had collapsed – “It’s not possible”, Viecili replied

The doctor took Maya Viecil by both hands, looked her straight in the eyes and said, “Maya, you have AIDS.” “That’s not possible,” Viecili replied.

It was On February 13, 2020, at 11:30 p.m., Maya Viecil’s phone rang.

He remembers the exact moment, because the call was one of the most arresting in his life.

Viecil was asked to return to Meilahti Hospital immediately. He didn’t want to leave because he was completely exhausted after spending the whole day in the hospital undergoing various examinations and tests.