from Christine Brown

The new well-tolerated and well-received psychological therapy for patients with the infection already under control has been available in Italy for a few months

As the writer Jonathan Bazzi said, to keep thehiv infection for about six months a new long acting therapy is also available in Italy which provides, as an alternative to daily oral therapy) the iintramuscular injection once every two months of two drugs, the cabotegravir (a new molecule in the category of antiretrovirals, specifically integrase inhibitors) and the rilpivirine.

The psychological benefits Long-acting injection drugs are comparable to oral ones in terms of efficacy on the control of viral replication, but have significant differences as regards theImpact of therapy on quality of life. Patients reported through questionnaires of having seen



reduced stigma

reduced stigma

with the new injectable therapy, with a better life at work and in daily activities because for many days the disease is averted and almost forgotten, without the need to remember every morning to take the antiretroviral tablet with a full stomach or to show others to follow a therapy.

Who is the therapy for? The indicated injection therapy a patients who are in viral suppression, with the infection already under control. Numerous patients were treated in the trials and very few preferred to return to oral therapy. The drug was well tolerated, apart from some discomfort in the injection area but that resolved quickly. Each injection must be administered by a healthcare professional, for this it is necessary to go to a hospital. It is essential that patients are committed to dosing schedules to maintain viral suppression and reduce the risk of viremic surge and the potential development of resistance associated with missed doses. Studies are underway to arrive at self-administration of the drug.