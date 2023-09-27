Tomorrow, Thursday 28 September, at 11am, with the first live broadcast, the cycle of webinars dedicated to people with HIV begins. Promoted by Adnkronos, in collaboration with ViiV Healthcare, ‘Let’s talk about HIV today. To look to tomorrow’ promotes discussion between clinicians, experts and patients to think about a future with confidence, more aware and inclusive for all people with HIV. Guests of the first episode, broadcast on the social and web channels of Adnkronos, are: Giovanni Guaraldi, Full Professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia and Director of the HIV metabolic clinic of the University Polyclinic of Modena; Roberto Rossotti, infectious disease specialist at the Niguarda Hospital in Milan; and Daniele Calzavara, Coordinator of Milan Check Point Ets.