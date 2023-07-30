Of Laura Cuppini

An American study goes beyond the U=U (undetectable = untransmittable) equation and confirms the importance of antiretroviral therapy, which “deactivates” the virus

A person HIV positive but with low viral load can it infect your partner? This question was answered by a study by the Global Health Impact Group of Atlanta (USA), Published on lancet

according to which the risk of transmitting the infection through unprotected sexual intercourse, if the subject has minimal viral load, is zero or extremely close to zero. Work therefore goes beyond the equation U=U (undetectable = untransmittable), now established, according to which people with HIV who follow antiretroviral therapy correctly, and who have an undetectable viral load, do not transmit the virus to their partners.

Viral load less than 1000 The Global Health Impact Group review is based on 244 studies involving 7,762 couples with an HIV-positive partner, in 25 countries. The researchers say there is no evidence of possible transmission of the virus if the viral load is less than 600 copies per mL (number of virus copies per milliliter of blood) and that the chances of infection are extremely low, close to zero, when the viral load is less than 1,000 copies per ml. During unprotected sex with a partner who has a viral load of less than 1,000 copies per ml, the probability of becoming infected is 0.00028%. See also Heatwaves: the tricks to stay hydrated (not just with water) and cope with high temperatures

No risk of transmission It is therefore a step forward compared to what is generally accepted by the scientific community, namely that viral loads less than 200 copies per mL do not carry any risk of sexual transmission. Opinions on the risk of transmission at higher intervals of low viraemia (200-1,000 copies per ml) were so far conflicting. That of the Global Health Impact Group is the first work to collect evidence on the sexual transmission of HIV with viral loads between 200 and 1,000 copies/ml. However, the risk of parent-to-child transmission was not taken into consideration by the researchers.

Destigmatize HIV-positive people «These results should allow the development and dissemination of prevention campaigns in all contexts, including those who don’t have constant access to plasma-based viral load tests (low- and middle-income countries) – conclude the authors -. An undetectable viral load should be the ultimate goal for the clinical management of all people living with HIV on antiretroviral therapy. However, evidence demonstrating almost no risk of sexual transmission when viral loads are less than 1,000 copies per mL offer a great opportunity to destigmatize people living with HIV and promote adherence to antiretroviral therapy». See also Impact, Perno: "We need to identify priorities year by year, now it's Covid"

Antiretroviral therapy So the study confirms the importance of the therapy with which it is possible to keep the virus inactive and calls for a greater use of tests for the dosage of viraemia. Currently in the world 39 million people live with HIV: 76% follow antiretroviral therapy (29.8 million) and three quarters (71%) of those taking the drugs have a viral load of less than 1,000 copies per ml.