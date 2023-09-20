Hiv | The graphics show why there is reason to be concerned about the HIV epidemic, especially in the Helsinki region

Hivpoint and A-klinikkasäätiö are seeking money to enhance testing. The background is the infections that have become more common in the capital region.

Hivpoint and A-klinikkasäätiö are applying for 700,000 euros from the Social and Health Organizations Assistance Center (STEA) for a project that would enhance the HIV testing of intravenous drug users. With the money, two employees would be hired for three years to find out how the testing services could be improved and developed.

The goal is also to create a new operating model for HIV testing of low-threshold substance abuse services. In low-threshold services, a person is not required to have sobriety nor to have the strength to apply for the services on their own initiative.

The need for enhancement is justified by the increasing number of infections among people who inject drugs. There have been infections especially in the capital region.

“22 infections belonging to the same cluster, acquired in Finland in five years. The situation has weakened since the times when similar infections were found among people who inject drugs, maybe one or none every year,” says Hivpoint’s head of prevention and service activities Jenny Tigerstedt.

Abundant 20 infections may sound like a small number to the layman’s ears, but the number raises concerns among HIV and substance abuse professionals: epidemics are most susceptible to outbreaks among people who inject drugs.

HIV is transmitted through blood more effectively than through mucous membranes, which makes sharing needles and other drug use equipment very risky. Infections also come from unprotected sex. Especially in prisons, shared tattoo equipment is an additional risk.

For example, the serious HIV epidemics in Estonia and Russia once started precisely by injecting drug users. It was close even in Finland at the turn of the millennium, when a total of 200–300 HIV infections were found among users in a few years.

The epidemic was brought under control, for example, by exchanging needles and starting replacement therapy: commitment to HIV treatment improved when HIV drugs were obtained from the same place as methadone or buprenorphine used in replacement therapy.

By injecting According to the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (THL), about 25,000 people use drugs.

THL’s goal is that when a person who injects drugs is not covered by HIV treatment, the test would be offered every three months. The hope is that as many people as possible would also agree to the test.

Regular, frequent testing would prevent the disease from progressing to the AIDS stage and would limit further infections.

“The goal will not be realized. The concern is that we have several people who are unaware of their infection among those who use drugs by injecting”, the research manager Henrikki Brummer-Korvenkontio about THL says.

In total, it is estimated that there are around 300 people in Finland who do not know about their own HIV infection.

By injecting The HIV infection of drug users is often revealed during a visit to the emergency room. There has been an overdose, an accident, a blood clot or, for example, a severe inflammation at the injection site, and immediate help is needed.

Husin Meilahti’s joint emergency room has started recommending an HIV test for all users if more than three months have passed since the last test, says the general physician Jussi Sutinen Hus from the clinic of infectious diseases. A doctor’s referral is not required for the test, but a nurse’s assessment of the need for the test is sufficient.

In addition to health centers and hospital emergency rooms, needle exchange and health counseling centers such as the City of Helsinki’s Symppis day care centers and the A-Klinikka Foundation’s Katuklinikka also perform HIV tests by injecting drug users.

Rapid testing is supervised by THL. Its work as a monitoring laboratory began in 1999, the same year when HIV infections began to become more common among injecting drug users. The first testing site monitored by THL was Vinkki, Finland’s first needle exchange and health advice center, established two years earlier in Helsinki.

Since then, tens of thousands of rapid tests have been taken and hundreds if not thousands of infections have been found with them. Everyone who has been diagnosed with an infection with a rapid test has agreed to give a verification sample from a vein, and the vast majority have also started treatment.

Today, under the supervision of THL, there are almost 50 sampling points in 18 municipalities across the country. There are almost 30 points in the capital region.

THL reports the rapid testing locations to the regional administrative agency, trains the testers and monitors the quality of the work. In total, hundreds of people have been trained to take rapid tests.

The test quantities are Brummer-Korvenkontion and his colleague, special researcher Kirsi Liitsolan included are small compared to the number of testing locations and trained testers and the need for testing.

“Infra has been created, but how could it be used more efficiently. The information we receive from the rapid tests tells us that the quantities are not as good as they could be,” says Liitsola.

“The project of Hivpoint and A-klinikkasäätiö could be good for enhancing testing”, Brummer-Korvenkontio estimates.

In the capital region, more than two thousand rapid tests were carried out in places monitored by THL last year. According to Brummer-Korvenkontio, THL does not have an exact target for how big the amount should be.

Hivpoint and the A-clinic foundation’s project would focus on housing units, health advice centers and mobile work in the capital region.

“People who actively use substances and do not commit to health care live in housing units. They may not just leave their home. There are challenges in moving around, and many use a wheelchair or walker,” says Hivpoint’s Tigerstedt.

“This means that the services must be taken to where the customers are.”

The project would start with the beginning: how to prevent HIV in housing units, health counseling centers and mobile work? How is it tested, and what kind of counseling is offered? What are the customer situations like? Information would be collected by observing work and interviewing customers and employees.

The second phase would focus on service design. How could HIV work be made more efficient?

In the third phase, the plan is to lobby, that is, to negotiate with the management of Helsinki’s substance abuse services about money and manpower, as well as what conditions should be included in the bidding for services, so that HIV gets the attention it needs.

In the fourth phase, a model will be created for HIV prevention in housing units, street work and health counseling. Finally, the model would be tested and improved based on experience.

Hivpoint and representatives of the A-clinic foundation have familiarized themselves with the current HIV work of housing units and health counseling centers as part of the preparation of the application. During the visits, factors have emerged that might explain the low testing numbers.

“Hurry. Lack of space. There may be only one treatment room that is needed for other ailments that need to be treated more urgently,” Tigerstedt lists.

“Injecting substances causes a lot of problems other than contagious viral diseases. Infections occur, and sometimes limbs even have to be amputated,” says Tigerstedt.

The infection situation has been good for years, and that’s why other challenges have overtaken HIV in the order of urgency and importance. The new cluster of 22 infections has changed the situation and restored uncertainty: there is no information whether the situation is good or bad.

“Now we should pay attention to hiv again. With infectious diseases, you can’t be lulled into a situation where there are only a few infections,” says Tigerstedt.

HIV testing is, according to Tigerstedt and also, for example, Jussi Sutinen, extremely cost-effective. The price of one quick test is less than ten euros, and even if a thousand of them are done without a single test, the work is not wasted: in connection with the testing, you can warn about the ongoing epidemic, give advice and, at best, prevent future infection.

Every infection that appears is a win, not a loss. The patient receives treatment, which prevents the disease from progressing to the worst-case stage of AIDS. The medication also prevents further infections: HIV cannot be transmitted if treated.

Avoiding expensive treatments in the AIDS phase and also preventing further infections save money. The price of HIV medication has come down, but it is still expensive, especially when the medication has to be continued until the end of life. In 2006, conventional medication cost 15,000 euros per year at Husi’s prices, and 8,000–10,000 euros per year at the cheapest price.

Today, the most affordable medicines cost six hundred euros a year. However, cheap medicines, which cost no more than a thousand euros, are only suitable for a few. You usually have to choose a more expensive option, in which case the average price is 5,000–8,000 euros per year.

You can get a lot for money. As Jussi Sutinen describes, it is not advisable for a young person to abandon their studies when they find out about the infection, but start planning for retirement savings and grandparenthood.