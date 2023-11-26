Of Livia Gamondi

According to a survey, 4 out of 10 people discover the infection by chance and 2 out of 10 postpone communication for fear of judgement. Lack of adherence to therapies for over a third of patients. The information campaign

Talking prolongs life said a television commercial from the 1990s. Today, necessary ccontinue to communicate about HIV because it is a social problem and we need to spread correct information about the disease, about the availability of tests and effective drugs. This represents the first step to fight stigma, prejudice and help people live more peacefully and better. HIV continues to be a major global public health problem.

New diagnoses In Italy in 2022there were 1.888 new HIV diagnoses. From 2012 to 2020, a decrease was observed of the new diagnoses that have seen a slight increase in the last two years post pandemic.

WHO estimates that there would be approximately 39 million people with HIV worldwide in 2022, two-thirds in the African Region. In high-income countriesthanks to increased access to prevention, diagnosis and effective treatments, l‘HIV has become a manageable chronic health condition which allows you to live a life comparable to that of the general population.

Research 40 percent of people living with HIV becomes aware of the infection by chance and well 2 in 10 postpone communicationthe main reason the fear of judgment and marginalization. one of the data that emerged from a survey on the experiences of people with HIV and their needs, carried out by Elma Research on 500 patients.

In particular, the research highlights how the infection has a decisive impact on various aspects of quality of life. In fact, the vast majority declare that the infection can have strong repercussions on a psychological levelabove all due to discrimination and difficulties in living with the infection. Mental health is a point of strong attention and there are many people with HIV risk of depression

. Still weighing on the quality of life lack of adherence to therapies which affects over a third of patients and which could instead contribute to significantly improving it. See also In the autumn, free anti-Covid vaccine only for the frail and the elderly? Experts divided

Countryside And it was precisely from these results that it was born HIV. We’ll talk about it?, the awareness campaign promoted by Gilead Sciences with the patronage of 16 Italian patient associations, the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (SIMIT) and the Italian Conference on AIDS and Antiviral Research (ICAR). Through the voice of those living with HIV, the campaign draws attention to the aspects of life that can be improved, to become aware of them and start addressing them. From psychological aspects to relationships with others, from dialogue with the doctor to the correct assumption of therapy, the aim is to offer food for thought on one’s condition and useful information for improving it.

HIV and therapies From the moment you contract the infection to the moment it manifests itselfthey can pass even ten years and in a completely unconscious way transmit the infection – explains Andrea Gori, Department of Infectious Diseases, “Luigi Sacco” Hospital, University of Milan and president of Anlaids Lombardia – . This is why it is important do the tests because by knowing your history it is possible to interrupt the chain of contagiousness.

According to the latest data published by the CoA, in almost 60 percent of cases theinfection he comes discovered at an advanced stage, which can compromise the effectiveness of therapies. The fight against HIV – continues Gori – can in fact count on Effective therapeutic strategies, capable of eliminating the viral load, especially if taken as early as possible. Furthermore, theadherence to therapy is crucial and allows us to drastically reduce the probability of the appearance of mutations of the virus that can cause “resistance to anti-HIV drugs”, i.e. a reduced or absent capacity for the effectiveness of the therapy itself. Not only. Che who follows the therapeutic indications also protects others, since by eliminating the replication of the virus it does not transmit the infection, it is no longer contagious. A revolutionary and at the same time very simple concept which translates into U=U (Undetectable꞊Untransmittable) or ‘I am treated, not infected.

Today, treatments are much simpler: 95 percent of people living with HIV take just one tablet and semi-annual administration will soon be available. See also Robots, remote diagnosis and 3D organs, when technology is at the service of health

Psychological well-being Mental health and psychological well-being more generally are very important aspects that are not always given the right attention – explains Alessandro Lazzaro, Department of Public Health and Infectious Diseases, Sapienza University of Rome -. I am numerous people with HIV are at risk of depression or who have disorders such as insomnia, anxiety, depression that may have a important impact on quality of life. The causes can be different: lo social stigma, unfortunately still strongly present, one of the main ones. But behind some of these disorders there may be a secretbiological cause, linked to the effects of the virus or of the antiretroviral therapy itself. And therefore the doctor-patient dialogue has a role crucial to gain awareness and address them, not only from the point of view of therapeutic choices, but also to direct the person towards an integrated multidisciplinary path, concludes the infectious disease specialist.