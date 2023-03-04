A 53-year-old German patient has become the fifth case of unmeasured sustained remission of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) after bone marrow transplantation (BMT) from a donor with a virus-resistant mutation, as scientists report in the journal Nature. Although specialists point out that the treatment is aggressive and cannot be massified, they received the report with joy and say that it proves that a cure is possible.

More than four decades after the discovery of human immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), more and more scientists understand that the cure for the virus that causes the disease will be individualized (case by case) and multiple (with combination of therapies). While this is not reality, prevention, early diagnosis and treatment of those living with HIV are the best strategies to deal with this epidemic, they say.

As explained by the World Health Organization (WHO), the target of HIV is the immune system. As the virus destroys and impairs immune cell function, infected individuals gradually become immunodeficient and less competent to fight infections and some types of cancer.

The most advanced stage of HIV infection is AIDS, defined by the WHO as the development of certain types of cancer, infections or other serious long-term clinical manifestations. It is currently controlled by treatment regimens consisting of a combination of antiretroviral drugs (which prevent the virus from replicating/multiplicating in the body), which allows people living with HIV to live long and healthy lives.

The patient from Düsseldorf, as he became known, joins patients from Berlin, Timothy Ray Brown -first to undergo this type of transplant, in 2007, he died of cancer in 2020 -, and from London, Venezuelan Adam Castillejo, in addition to of two others announced last year, although some scientists assess that it is too early to celebrate the success of the treatment of those in 2022.

This word “early” sets the tone for the conceptual imbroglio in considering a patient cured of HIV – for this reason, as with cancers, specialists prefer to treat them as cases of sustained remission without medication -, which comes from the complexities and peculiarities of this virus.

“In the case of HIV, from the moment a person becomes infected and a small piece of the virus’s genetic material, the pro-viral DNA, is integrated into the host cell’s DNA through the action of the integrase enzyme, it’s over, the virus is stuck there. Even if you bring the person’s viral load to zero through treatment and the person stays for 20 years with an undetectable viral load, if one day he stops taking the medicine that fragment of pro-viral DNA becomes a virus and replicates again” , says infectologist Rico Vasconcelos, a researcher at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (FMUSP).

This place where the virus is hidden and dormant (in a state of latency) is called a reservoir or sanctuary. A “true” HIV cure, then, would need to eliminate these reservoirs, which appears to have occurred in these five cases.

Bone marrow transplant

The patient from Düsseldorf, followed for nine years by the scientists, stopped taking the antiretroviral measurement in 2018 and has remained HIV-free ever since. But how was that possible? Through a bone marrow transplant.

The patient had extremely low levels of HIV thanks to the medication, but he was diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia and, as other treatments failed, had to undergo this transplant. The great idea – and also a stroke of luck – of the medical team was to find a compatible donor with a rare mutation (CCR5-delta-32).

“Chromosome 32 expresses the CCR5 molecule, which exists on the surface of cells and is where the virus binds to enter the cell. When (the patient) receives a bone marrow that has the 32 deletion, that individual will replace his CD4 cells, the cells of the immune system, with cells that do not express CCR5. The virus cannot penetrate”, says José Valdez Ramalho Madruga, coordinator of the AIDS Committee of the Brazilian Society of Infectology and researcher at the Reference and Training Center STD/Aids-SP.

For the five years following the transplant, the medical team continued to collect tissue and blood samples from the Düsseldorf patient. But it still found immune cells that react specifically to HIV, which suggested that a reservoir remained somewhere, in addition to identifying DNA and RNA from the virus, but which did not seem to replicate.

Before withdrawing the medication from the patient, the researchers performed tests on mice. They transplanted the patient’s immune cells into the genetically modified animals and realized that the virus was unable to replicate.

Restrictions

While the treatment looks promising, it cannot be mass-marketed and chosen to treat only HIV. This is because, according to specialists, it is quite aggressive and has high lethality, in addition to the fact that finding a donor compatible with this specific mutation is not an easy task.

“The bone marrow transplant kills an average of 35% to 40% of people. Imagine that you are going to take a person who has a normal life expectancy or even greater than someone who does not have HIV and who can kill. You only do it when you have a reason to do it”, says Ricardo Diaz, professor of Infectious Diseases and head of the Retrovirology Laboratory at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp).

In the medical literature, there are even reports of patients who underwent it, but were unable to get rid of HIV. “Exactly the same procedure has already been performed dozens of times with people living with HIV, with some hematological malignancy”, says Vasconcelos. “In these other dozens of cases it did not work. After the transplant, when you look for HIV, you find the virus there. We can’t say ‘okay, we found a way to cure everyone who lives with HIV’, but it reinforces the idea that it is possible to cure.”

This, of course, does not take away the joy from the report of five HIV-free patients, which even gives gas to the research that targets the CCR5 protein. “These cases indicate the possibility of this genetic treatment causing a change in the cells and leaving them free of CCR5”, says Madruga.

cures, plural

If antiretrovirals are able to stop HIV infection and improve patients’ quality of life, why is the cure still so important? First, because not everyone reacts well to the drugs and, even those who do, continue to suffer losses. “We treat it with the cocktail, but HIV continues to produce some proteins that inflame the person a little, which favors the accelerated aging of all organs and all tissues”, explains Diaz.

In this battle of researchers against the virus, the understanding that to rid patients of HIV it will be necessary to associate different therapeutic strategies and consider the individuality of each case is increasingly evident. “There are several barriers for us to try to cure the person. There is no point in intervening in a single barrier, because it has not worked”, summarizes Diaz.

Scientists are investigating several strategies, including therapeutic vaccines, treatment with monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies and antiretroviral combinations. While there is great uncertainty about when, in fact, there will be a scalable cure, Diaz thinks it is a matter of years. “Studies are already underway. I think we are going to have something with scalable potential, not to apply to everyone, but to a larger number of people in about seven, eight years.”

Prevention, diagnosis and treatment

“Although the search for a definitive cure for HIV infection is a very important goal, and one that should be encouraged, are there resources and technology today that can lead to an end to the AIDS epidemic as a threat to public health by 2030? Claudia Velasquez, director and representative of Unaids, the United Nations (UN) program to combat AIDS and prevent the spread of HIV, in Brazil.

“Today, there are several approaches to prevention, early diagnosis and treatment of HIV that are very effective in controlling the AIDS epidemic but that, unfortunately, in many countries are still not accessible to the most vulnerable people”, he adds, in an interview by email to Estadão.

It is exactly on these three points (prevention, diagnosis and treatment) that experts point out that we need to focus while a scalable cure is not available.

From the point of view of prevention, although the year started with a major setback, the discontinuation of the Mosaic Study for a preventive vaccine, there are other approaches that, when combined, are effective. As highlights, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and post-exposure PEP, in addition to the treatment itself – as the virus becomes undetectable, the person also stops transmitting it.

“The future is promising, and, at the moment, the best strategy is prevention”, says Madruga.