“The recent study on PrEP is a survey carried out in 62 Italian centers. The people in Italy who have been prescribed PrEP are more than 11,500 and are mainly concentrated between Lazio and Lombardy. Much still needs to be done for access. Long acting represents an important prevention weapon to defeat HIV”. This was stated by Silvia Nozza, infectious disease doctor at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, on the sidelines of the “PrEP and Innovation” press conference which was held as part of the 16th edition of ICAR – Italian Conference on AIDS and Antiviral Research.