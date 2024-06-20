(Adnkronos) – “It is necessary to provide more information on the diffusion of PrEP because it is a fantastic tool that is able to reduce the circulation of the HIV virus which continues to be a global health problem. It is also necessary to create structures. Reimbursability is a first step but something more needs to be done, for example on the use of long-acting drugs.” This was stated by Prof. Massimo Andreoni, SIMIT scientific director, on the sidelines of the “PrEP and Innovation” press conference which was held as part of the 16th edition of ICAR – Italian Conference on AIDS and Antiviral Research.

#HIV #prevention #Farinella #ICAR #Disparity #access #PrEP #simplify #bureaucracy