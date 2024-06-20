“PrEP is a pharmacological prophylaxis whereby a person at risk of acquiring HIV infection can take one tablet before sexual intercourse. It is a prophylaxis that has contributed to significantly reducing new HIV infections in the European countries where it has been implemented. PrEP in Italy has had a slow development, and until last year it was also not reimbursable.” Antonella Cingolani, ICAR co-president, declared this on the sidelines of the “PrEP and Innovation” press conference which was held as part of the 16th edition of ICAR – Italian Conference on AIDS and Antiviral Research.