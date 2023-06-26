Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

According to a survey by SocialCom for Anlaids Lazio, young people are poorly informed about HIV and how to prevent the infection; which, if diagnosed in time, can prevent AIDS. “Sex roulette” alarm (unprotected relationships) among the very young on social media

It is estimated that in our country more than 30 thousand people have HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) without knowing it. One out of two infected people is diagnosed in an advanced stage of the disease when the immune system is already heavily compromised, with the possibility of having transmitted the infection to other individuals. Yet today it is possible avoid to arrive at AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome), as well as with the prevention, even with early diagnosis thanks to the test which detects the HIV infection, allowing you to start the timely antiretroviral therapy and have a life perspective similar to those who have not contracted the virus. However, young people seem to ignore it, as emerges from a survey carried out by SocialCom for Anlaids Lazio, the territorial section of the National Association for the Fight against AIDS. On the contrary, the dangerous is having success among the very young challenge «sex roulette», that is, you have unprotected relationships and to lose the crazy challenge is the girl who gets pregnant. See also 'One health' approach for post Covid, experts in comparison in Rome

Lack of knowledge «The alarm is raised again especially among the younger sections of the population; unfortunately, i data on the lack of knowledge of HIV and how it can prevent infection are alarming – said Gianluca De Marchi, president of Anlaids Lazio and managing director of Urban Vision, during a charity dinner organized by the Association at the Baths of Diocletian in Rome, to raise funds aimed at financing prevention and information activities on the Hiv –. There is a clear problem of raising awareness of prevention, especially among young people and very young people, which could be mitigated with more information campaigns and events».

From the survey carried out by SocialCom, thanks to the support of the Social data platform, which analyzed the conversations of Italians on social media in the last twelve months, it emerges that especially in the age group between 18 and 34, topics such as HIV, prevention , tests. See also Covid Italia, Cts: "Data Bulletin remains daily"

Initiatives in schools and free quick test With the funds raised, Anlaids Lazio will continue the «Schools project», an education, information and prevention campaign which in the 2022/2023 school year has already involved over ten thousand students from 54 high schools in Rome, Latina and Viterbo; the plan of “Prevention&Listening» to give psychological support to people diagnosed with HIV; the project “Let’s do it Quick», in collaboration with the Spallanzani Hospital, which allows you to do HIV saliva test free and have an answer in 20 minutes at the Anlaids Lazio office (here information), thus facilitating access, in a non-health facility, for people who out of modesty and shame do not go to health facilities (where anonymous and free blood tests are carried out, paid for by the Health Service ed).

Prevention of contagion According to recent data from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, Italy q

almost 85% of HIV infections it happens through unprotected sex with a condom. The infection it can happen also by blood, with the exchange of syringes or sharing of tools for the use of psychoactive substances or through

transfusions of contaminated blood (today extremely unlikely since blood units are subjected to mandatory screening, therefore those tested positive for HIV are eliminated).

L’proper use of condoms protects against HIV (and other) infection.

To avoid the transmission of the infection through the blood shared needles and syringes should not be usedand the needles used for injections, tattoos and piercings must be disposable. See also Covid today Italy, Civil Protection and regional contagion bulletin 10 December

