Félix Cabrera, 46, was given his HIV test diagnosis in an envelope that he opened on his way home from the clinic on October 25, 2000, in Zacapa, Guatemala. “Positive”. What came after the result were years of contempt for work, an unfair dismissal, the absolute absence of the State, three suicide attempts and a lot of loneliness. “The first thing that came to my mind were the official prevention announcements, which were with coffins and ghosts… I never imagined that you could have a normal life with proper treatment,” he says by phone. Cabrera did not take long to realize that his country did not provide medicines or comprehensive care for patients, much less had an early prevention strategy active; a goal towards which most countries in the region are moving. Even with a strong underreporting, Guatemala is one of the countries with the highest incidence of the virus in Central America.

This led him to denounce Guatemala, along with 48 other patients, in similar situations (from departments far from the capital and with low economic resources). Today, four years after a ruling by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) in which the State is held responsible for the “violation of the right to health”, government abandonment is just as notorious. “If it were up to the State, we would be dead,” Cabrera settles.

The process of suing Guatemala was one of those many cases of David against Goliath. They started with 10 patients, but they exhausted all national instances without recognition or reparation. In the early 2000s, this group numbered 49 and they managed to escalate the case to the Commission and later to the Inter-American Court, which agreed with them and forced the State to guarantee the health of the plaintiffs and the 38,000 known cases in the country. central american. In this decade of litigation, 18 of the plaintiffs’ patients died from opportunistic diseases, those that are aggravated by a weakened immune system and that are more serious in people with HIV positive.

I took advantage of the medicines of three patients, friends of mine, who had died on the way Félix Cabrera, HIV carrier since 2000

The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) attacks the immune system and complicates the body’s inertia in defending itself against infections and certain types of cancers. Although there is no cure, antiretroviral (ARV) therapies make the viral load practically undetectable, HIV-positive people can lead a normal life, and the risk of infecting others is tremendously reduced (between 95% and 97%). . The interruption of medications or a late detection radically change the scenario. “My treatment was not interrupted because he lent me medication with my colleagues. Not because there was, ”laments Cabrera. “I also took advantage of the medicines of three patients, friends of mine, who had died on the way.”

One of the main problems criticized by patients is that, when they are available, antiretrovirals tend to arrive by dropper and to health centers in Guatemala City, making it difficult for those who live far from the capital to have access to them. “From Petén it is 500 kilometers. Who can go every other week?” she wonders. “It always happens the same, the poorest and the peasants are the most affected.”

According to figures from Dr. Eduardo Arathoon, Medical Director of the Luis Ángel García Family Clinic, San Juan de Dios General Hospital, 52% of new HIV diagnoses arrive with advanced AIDS, which makes them more vulnerable to serious opportunistic infections. highly lethal. These data are worse in the Mayan population, 65% arrive with advanced AIDS when making the HIV diagnosis. “This shows the abandonment in which the Ministry of Health has these populations. We have not found a population in the world that arrives as late as the indigenous groups of Guatemala”, he says.

Cabrera outside the business he runs in Guatemala City. Sandra Sebastian

To stop this epidemic that has caused the death of 650,000 people in the world in the last year and more than a million new infections, according to the latest UNAIDS report, the first step is detection. That is why, in addition to financial compensation to the victims, the IACHR demanded that the State seven reparation measures such as “offering the population diagnostic tests for HIV detection, implementing a training program for health system officials, guaranteeing adequate medical treatment for pregnant women living with HIV, and carry out a national awareness and sensitization campaign”. According to those interviewed, medical care was always delegated to NGOs such as Proyecto Hombre and Doctors Without Borders.

“The government is worth a mother”

In addition, the sentence, known as the case of Cuscul Pivaral et al. vs. Guatemala, requires that “psychological medical care be provided free of charge and immediately to the victims and their families”, that clinical care be given in the closest to the place of residence of the victims, “and that it assume the costs of transfer of those who are far away.” But, according to Dr. Cristina Calderón, representative of the victims of the case, “the Government is worth a mother.” ”The only thing that Guatemala complied with was financial compensation, and “late”, laments the doctor. “There is no comprehensive care, there are not enough antiretrovirals, detection tests are not carried out and patient treatments are interrupted or changed without compatibility tests, there is no prevention of vertical transmission, for pregnant women… The State is responsible for the deaths premature”. América Futura requested a comment from the Guatemalan Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance, but has not received a response.

For Paulina Jiménez Fregoso, lawyer from the Center for Justice and International Law (CEJIL), this is a “very significant” sentence when speaking of intersectional discrimination: “The reparations ordered imply structural changes, they not only seek to transform the reality of the victims but also of the general population living with HIV/AIDS”. The lawyer regrets the “null” compliance: “The lack of supervision of the services can perpetuate the discrimination that these people face. Failure to comply has dimensions that affect people beyond the 49 victims and their families.”

About 1.3 million people living with HIV were receiving antiretroviral treatment in Latin America and the Caribbean at the end of 2017, which represents close to 60% coverage, according to the Pan American Health Organization. In Guatemala, UNAIDS estimated that there were 46,000 people living with HIV in 2016, of which only 36% had access to antiretroviral therapy. Among pregnant women, only 19% obtained access to prophylaxis to prevent transmission to their children. This year, Guatemala was the country with the highest number of people living with the virus in Central America.

The antiretrovirals that Cabrera has to take to control the viral load of HIV. Sandra Sebastian

“Be careful, it has a CD (sidí)”

When Lucas Benítez (not his real name) found out that he had AIDS, he thought of two things: that he did not want to make his wife or his nine-month-old son sick, and that he was “going to die”. It was the year 2000 and in the Guatemalan municipality where he lives, Coatepeque, in the department of Quetzaltenango, only distant cases were heard and none with successful treatment and a normal life, something that allows the corresponding treatment.

Although there are many diseases and conditions that almost end Benítez’s life, such as depression, meningitis or tuberculosis, what weighs the most on this family man, who already has an undetectable viral load, is the “humiliating” treatment he receives daily in consultations. “In 2002, in one of my relapses, they admitted me to the hospital and I received a lot of medical mistreatment. They isolated us and I heard how one doctor said to another: ‘Be careful, this one has a CD (pronounced as sidi)’ ”, he laments, still affected.

“I was my own psychologist. They gave me prescriptions for medicines that were not available. In exchange they offered me fluids and antibiotics or a treatment for children. It seemed that they preferred us dead.” Cabrera knows that feeling of rejection better than he would like. From nurses who asked him in which restaurant he worked, so as not to go; to relatives who brought out different dishes or a boss who fired him “because of what you already know.” “There is still a lot of ignorance and it continues to be a huge taboo,” narrates the activist. “Now, I stand up so that no one goes through what we went through. But I am not going to deceive you, I am afraid that I will lose access to my treatment. That’s not going away.”