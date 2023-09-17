Sunday, September 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hiv | Milla’s life is overshadowed by a closely guarded secret – those infected with HIV know how the eternal stigma follows

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Hiv | Milla’s life is overshadowed by a closely guarded secret – those infected with HIV know how the eternal stigma follows

A scary image was created about AIDS 40 years ago, which was later forgotten to dismantle. Milla and other HIV-positive people, who are followed by a persistent stigma, know that.

Min the evening had dreaded the question for a dozen years, ever since her daughter had learned to speak. And now the daughter threw it out lightly, unexpectedly, on a beautiful July evening, when they were walking to the ice cream stand.

#Hiv #Millas #life #overshadowed #closely #guarded #secret #infected #HIV #eternal #stigma

See also  Athletics | Silja Kosonen, the European Championship favorite, told her wish for Espoo: "That money from acquaintances doesn't go to waste"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
With the alliance of 3 armies in Africa… everyone is preparing for an “endless” war

With the alliance of 3 armies in Africa... everyone is preparing for an “endless” war

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result