Hiv | Milla’s life is overshadowed by a closely guarded secret – those infected with HIV know how the eternal stigma follows

A scary image was created about AIDS 40 years ago, which was later forgotten to dismantle. Milla and other HIV-positive people, who are followed by a persistent stigma, know that.

Min the evening had dreaded the question for a dozen years, ever since her daughter had learned to speak. And now the daughter threw it out lightly, unexpectedly, on a beautiful July evening, when they were walking to the ice cream stand.

