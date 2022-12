A user of the new ‘checkpoint’ in Murcia for the prevention and early detection of HIV undergoes a test this Thursday. / Jose Luis Ros Caval / agm

HIV diagnoses increased last year in the Region of Murcia after the break in 2020, when the reduction in the number of tests in the health system as a result of the pandemic situation resulted in a significant drop in cases. According to the data provided by the Ministry of Health, last year 93 c